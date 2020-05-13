KUWK: Here's why Khloe Kardashian was so upset by the pregnancy speculations and just had to applaud!

As fans already know, Khloe was not at all happy with the rumors that she is expecting her second child with her ex, Tristan Thompson! That said, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wanted to make it as clear as possible that that wasn't the case, in a series of tweets.

Now, a source explains why she was so "upset,quot; by the pregnancy speculations and felt the need to applaud.

Apparently, these kinds of rumors "have always been a trigger,quot; for Khloe.

The source shared via HollywoodLife that the reason she is so upset by the pregnancy rumors is that they appear to be linked to her body image.

Not only that, but he doesn't like those things either because they bring back his bad past with Tristan.

The source told HollywoodLife that Khloe has dealt with pregnancy rumors for years and years and has always been a trigger. No matter how fit you are making people comment on your body and say you are pregnant, it just feels really bad. But what really bothered her more than anything were the comments about her and Tristan. She is extremely sensitive when it comes to him because of True. "

"When people say bad things about Khloe, she can let it fall off her back quite easily, but anything that relates to her daughter somehow triggers the mamma bear in her and she feels like she has to defend herself," they explained. . .

Khloe is used to having her whole life in the public eye and being involved in all sorts of rumors since she and her family have a reality TV show.

But the only thing that really discourages her is that people talk about her having another child, since she wants that part to be "on her own terms,quot;, whether she brings a second baby into the world or not.



