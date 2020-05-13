Kristen Bell on the Dax Shepard parenting question is asked

Kristen bell It is done with double paternity.

On Wednesday Frozen Star spoke about the double standards he has experienced during an episode of "Dadsplaining,quot; in his web series. #Momsplaining with Kristen Bell"Starting with certain questions about the red carpet."

"I like it, with my work, when they interview me and people say: 'How do you balance everything?' I don't think anyone has asked my husband (Dax Shepard) that question, "he said to his guest star. The Cross Guard. "‘ How do you balance everything, working and being a dad? "

Still on the subject of double standards, Bell continued: "However, it's all aimed at moms. That's the question. Just the idea that you have to fit into these gender boxes, like, my husband is in love with cars. He loves them. He loves them more than me. But I know a few things about cars. "

Earlier in the episode, the mother of two used her monologue to draw attention to another double standard: the lack of changing stations in the men's room.