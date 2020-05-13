Kristen Bell on the Dax Shepard parenting question is asked

Kristen bell It is done with double paternity.
On Wednesday Frozen Star spoke about the double standards he has experienced during an episode of "Dadsplaining,quot; in his web series. #Momsplaining with Kristen Bell"Starting with certain questions about the red carpet."
"I like it, with my work, when they interview me and people say: 'How do you balance everything?' I don't think anyone has asked my husband (Dax Shepard) that question, "he said to his guest star. The Cross Guard. "‘ How do you balance everything, working and being a dad? "
Still on the subject of double standards, Bell continued: "However, it's all aimed at moms. That's the question. Just the idea that you have to fit into these gender boxes, like, my husband is in love with cars. He loves them. He loves them more than me. But I know a few things about cars. "
Earlier in the episode, the mother of two used her monologue to draw attention to another double standard: the lack of changing stations in the men's room.
"You know, there are some things that a man can do that a woman cannot do. But, there are also many things that a woman can do that a man cannot do," she said, addressing the viewers from within. A men's room. "Like, growing a fetus inside its body, providing sustenance through its nipples, doing an intermediate split. And in this room, the men's room, parents can't change a baby's diaper."
"Look, just the same. Love is love," Bell concluded. "It's math and a men's room needs a changing station, period. That reminds me of something else men can't do."
This is not the first time that Bell has opened up about his family life during the show. In April, she admitted that homeschooling her and Shepard's daughters Lincoln, 7 and Delta, 5, during the pandemic it was not an easy feat.
"Of course, we have all come to know the two worst words in human language: homeschooling," he joked during the episode at home. "However, there are some people who have emerged victorious in this situation. Germarophobes, mothers who stay home, all say, 'I told you how difficult this is.'
Later, he added: "But doing school work with them is absolutely miserable," he explained. "When we started this quarantine, the first mathematical spreadsheet I gave my daughter, in all the answer lines she wrote,‘ No. No. No. No. No. "
