Kourtney Kardashian turns off pregnancy rumors once again and other Kardashian-Jenner cheers!

Kris JennerThe calf knows one or two things about clapbacks.

Being one of the most famous families in the world, the Kardashian-Jenners are used to having others blur their personal lives. However, this does not mean that the keeping up with the Kardashians The stars do not defend themselves.

Case in point: today, Kourtney Kardashian once again he closed speculation that she was pregnant with her fourth child. After posting a photo of her reading in a bikini, users began to speculate that the founder of Poosh.com was showing a baby bump. In fact, one poster even stated, "YOU ARE PREGNANT."

It didn't take long for Kourt to comment on the speculation.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds and I really love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is my body shape," Kourtney replied.

Khloe Kardashian She is also prone to defending herself and loved ones on social media. Whether you're shutting down rumors on Twitter or cleaning up the air on Instagram, the Good American mogul won't be rejected.

This goes for Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner too! Therefore, we have compiled all of these epic moments for our readers to read carefully.

For a closer look at the best reviews of the famous family to date, be sure to scroll through the images below. You know you want to!