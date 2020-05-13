Home Entertainment Kourtney Kardashian politely cut someone who said she looked pregnant in new...

Kourtney Kardashian politely cut someone who said she looked pregnant in new bikini pictures

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds."

Earlier today, Khloé Kardashian closed rumors that she was pregnant with her second child.

And not even a few hours later, Kourtney also had to shut down the pregnancy rumors.

The 41-year-old woman took to Instagram to share some bikini photos.

Commenting on the second photo, a fan enthusiastically wrote, "YOU ARE PREGNANT 🎉🎉".

Kourtney saw the comment and took the time to reply, in my opinion, a rather funny response.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds and I really love it. I have given birth three incredible times and this is the shape of my body."

Fans showered Kourtney with love and praised his response.

While others thanked him for showing what a "real body,quot; looks like.

Kourtney, you're doing amazing, honey.

