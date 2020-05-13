Kourtney Kardashian politely cut someone who said she looked pregnant in new bikini pictures

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds."
Earlier today, Khloé Kardashian closed rumors that she was pregnant with her second child.
And not even a few hours later, Kourtney also had to shut down the pregnancy rumors.
The 41-year-old woman took to Instagram to share some bikini photos.
Commenting on the second photo, a fan enthusiastically wrote, "YOU ARE PREGNANT 🎉🎉".
Kourtney saw the comment and took the time to reply, in my opinion, a rather funny response.
"This is me when I have a few extra pounds and I really love it. I have given birth three incredible times and this is the shape of my body."
Fans showered Kourtney with love and praised his response.
While others thanked him for showing what a "real body,quot; looks like.
Kourtney, you're doing amazing, honey.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!