Kobe Bryant's sports academy drops nickname "Mamba,quot; – Up News Info

LOS ANGELES – The Southern California sports academy, previously co-owned by the late Kobe Bryant, withdrew its nickname "Mamba,quot; and changed its name nearly four months after the death of the basketball icon in a helicopter crash.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed while flying to a basketball tournament Jan. 26 at the Mamba Sports Academy when the helicopter crashed in thick fog in northwest Los Angeles.

The Thousand Oaks-based facility announced Tuesday that it would revert to its original Sports Academy name and remove the "Mamba,quot; name from the rafters. The academy was founded in 2016; Bryant, who spent 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped the franchise win five NBA championships, joined in 2018.

The games were being played at the academy when news of Bryant's death broke. The players stopped immediately and many people in the gym burst into tears when they were told that Bryant was aboard the crashed helicopter.

The academy is being considered as the base of operations for the select new G League program, which will begin in the fall. The program will serve as a year-long preparation, both on and off the court, for certain elite players who have chosen to bypass college but are not yet eligible for the NBA draft.

Bryant is the only NBA player to have his team withdraw two numbers in his honor. He was selected last month to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a ceremony that is still scheduled for late August, although it may be delayed until at least October due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was chosen in his first year of eligibility, along with other NBA greats like Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Bryant's production company, Granity Studios, has been active since his death. The latest children's book released by Bryant's company last month, "The Wizenard Series: Season One," became his fifth book to reach No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller lists.

The helicopter crash is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. Pilot Ara Zobayan, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa also died; Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach the girls' basketball team; and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton. Alyssa and Payton were Gianna's teammates.

On Friday, Zobayan's brother said in a court filing that Bryant knew the risks of flying in a helicopter and that his survivors are not entitled to damage to the pilot's property, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, sued the assets of Zobayan and the charter company that owned the helicopter, Island Express, in February. She claimed that Zobayan was unable "to use ordinary care when piloting the subject aircraft,quot; and negligence.

Vanessa Bryant also filed a claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, last week against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after officers allegedly shared unauthorized photos of the crash site. The claim was first reported by PEOPLE; The investigation into the photos of the deputies was initially published by The Los Angeles Times.

Reynolds reported from Miami.