Kim Kardashian loses his shirt in new KKW campaign

Kim Kardashian reveals it all in a new campaign for KKW Beauty. The 39-year-old mother of four has no trouble showing off her curves, and although she covered herself in a white lei, she left her skin exposed to let people know she had a fabulous figure. What some found a little unusual was that Kim posed with a parrot on her shoulder. He referred to the photo as "tropical vibes,quot;, hence the bird, but he is really promoting his KKW beauty line. She was wearing a variety of makeup products that were designed in tribute to the 90s and said the colors were from her collaboration with Winnie Harlow.

Kim posed with her dark hair pulled back into a high ponytail that fell over her shoulders. She tilted her head to the side and her makeup was perfect. Mary Phillips did the celebrity hairstyle and Kim Chris Appleton celebrity hairstyle.

Kim shared the following title along with the sensational photo.

"Tropical vibes 🌴 🦜

I am using @kkwbeauty 90s Supermodel Lip Liner, 90s Supermodel Matte Lipstick, KKW x Winnie Secret Gloss, Bronze Heaven Eyeshadow Palette, Classic Shimmer Blush Palette and Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer in Rose Gold. Buy my look now at KKWBEAUTY.COM don @donnatrope

Makeup: @maryphillips

Hair: @ chrisappleton1 "

You can check out the photo that Kim Kardashian shared with her 170 million Instagram followers below.

While Kim Kardashian is no stranger to posting beautiful photos of herself, she went viral last week for all the wrong reasons. Kim had posted several photos of her with her snakeskin print hair. It wasn't long before fans realized the photo had been retouched with Photoshop, but someone left Kim's hand, including nails, in her hair!

What do you think about Kim's spicy photoshoot and style? Do you think Kim takes too much photos of her photos? Were you surprised to see that her photoshop was failing, outfitted with a manicure sticking out of her hair?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



