Khloe Kardashian shows off a fabulous figure as she takes True Thompson for a ride

Khloe Kardashian is winning at the mother's game as new rumors suggest that the 35-year-old's mother may be pregnant again. Khloe shares her two-year-old daughter True Thompson with Tristan Thompson and, although they parted ways in February 2019, things seem to be back for the couple. Khloe is getting a lot of attention from fans who were thrilled to see the fitness enthusiast put her muscles to the test as she took True for a ride, but this was not her typical outing! Khloe put on a sweatband and gathered her blonde hair into a long ponytail. Wearing exercise clothing and sneakers, he got into a cart and pulled True as he ran, paused for a break, then continued his training.

While Khloe had definitely sweated with the athletic feat, True was kicked, chilling down and snacking on a snack while enjoying the ride.

You can see a video of Khloe and True going out on their adventure in the following video player.

It's been over a year since Tristan was embroiled in multiple cheating scandals until Khloe finally left him with the NBA player. Now, Tristan has hidden in Khloe's mansion while facing the Coronavirus pandemic with her and her son. He definitely showed his love for Khloe on Mother's Day when he presented her with a lavish bow, Nick Markus reported.

Now that the two seem to be back together and everyone seems happy, especially True, who is always seen smiling in Khloe's photos and videos. It remains to be seen whether or not True will have a brother within nine months, but there are many who believe it is happening.

Some have pointed out that Khloe did strenuous training for someone who might be pregnant. Still, Khloe is dedicated to maintaining her figure and will most likely continue to exercise during a pregnancy.

What you think? Khloe Kardashian really pregnant?

Either way, Khloe doesn't let anything get in the way of her workouts!

