Khloe Kardashian reveals her exact weight and how she lost 60 pounds

Khloe Kardashian is to be honest and most importantly real about your weight loss journey.

Over the years, the reality star has lost many pounds thanks to her new and improved healthy lifestyle, which she has discussed numerous times. But she has never revealed the key to her success. That is, until now.

When she joined sister Kourtney KardashianThe live stream of Poosh, 35, revealed that she lost more than 60 pounds after giving birth to her daughter. True thompson in 2018. She attributes her weight loss to the fact that she "dieted,quot; after pregnancy, but says she also spent many hours in the gym. "If you are trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand," Khloe explained. "Now that I'm at my near weight goal … I'm around 150. Go up a little bit."

the Revenge Body The host added, "When he hits 140 highs, I say, 'Woo! It's the dream. "