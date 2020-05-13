Khloe Kardashian reveals her exact weight and how she lost 60 pounds

Khloe Kardashian is to be honest and most importantly real about your weight loss journey.
Over the years, the reality star has lost many pounds thanks to her new and improved healthy lifestyle, which she has discussed numerous times. But she has never revealed the key to her success. That is, until now.
When she joined sister Kourtney KardashianThe live stream of Poosh, 35, revealed that she lost more than 60 pounds after giving birth to her daughter. True thompson in 2018. She attributes her weight loss to the fact that she "dieted,quot; after pregnancy, but says she also spent many hours in the gym. "If you are trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand," Khloe explained. "Now that I'm at my near weight goal … I'm around 150. Go up a little bit."
the Revenge Body The host added, "When he hits 140 highs, I say, 'Woo! It's the dream. "
In the past, she said she may have been stricter with her meals, but amid an ongoing pandemic, Khloe revealed that she "doesn't really watch what I eat."
"That doesn't mean I'm compulsively eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets. I love quesadillas, I love everything True eats," said the mother about her daily snacks.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
She shared that she doesn't care much about her meals because she doesn't want to "live a miserable life," where she is "starving,quot; for the foods she enjoys. Khloe explained, "You never know if it will happen tomorrow. I prefer to put more effort into the gym than in the kitchen."
Kourtney agrees with this approach, but adds that she believes the Keto diet and intermittent fasting are more effective for her, but she doesn't go "crazy,quot; about it.
At the end of the day, Khloe says to those who are just beginning their weight loss journey, "Once you reach your goal, it's okay to stick to it and sticking with it doesn't mean depriving yourself of the greatness of life. You have to have the cake if! available!"
Amen!
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
%MINIFYHTML82b6027848a1e7e26c5a138ce3c93ded19%