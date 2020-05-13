Khloe Kardashian responds after social media rumors that she is expecting another baby with Tristan Thompson: "People swear they know everything about me."

Roommates Khloe Kardashian is applauding fiercely after rumors began circulating online that she was expecting another child with her ex-boyfriend and dad Tristan Thompson. In a series of tweets, Khloe made things clear and shut down all online trolls who said "nasty,quot; things about her.

Khloe Kardashian is not here to receive all the "unpleasant,quot; comments from social media users, who incorrectly assumed that she was pregnant with her second child by Tristan Thompson. He accessed his Twitter account to clear up the rumors and drag trolls along the way.

Khloe tweeted the following:

"I don't go to social platforms much these days. And this is one of the main reasons why I stay away. The sick and painful things people say. I dislike so many things that I'm seeing. SMH people swear that they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. "

She continued, adding:

"The nasty things you say about me for A RUMOR! I've seen so many hurtful / despicable stories and tweets about me about a false story. And if it were true … it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Khloe was not done and posted a last tweet:

“It's funny how demanding and selective some can be with who and how you feel that others should live their lives. I believe that people should focus on their own lives / families, put energy into improving the terrifying world we currently live in and try to project positivity instead of evil. ”

Rumors that Khloe and Tristan wanted another baby initially emerged during the most recent season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," when Tristan brought up the idea of ​​another child and Khloe was on the fence about what to do, since we are no longer a couple.

