Khloe Kardashian is a rude mom as she runs uphill while throwing the real daughter in the stroller

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He surprises his fans as he shows off his impressive strength and endurance in an Instagram Story video of his quarantine exercise.

Khloe Kardashian He has captivated his fans with his non-ordinary exercise routine. While it's no secret that the reality TV star is doing her best to maintain her ideal shape, the mother of one showed her impressive endurance and strength during her quarantine exercise involving her daughter True Thompson.

In a new video shared through his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 12, the founder of Good Americans was seen running uphill while pulling True in a stroller. The 35-year-old woman had a rope tied around her waist and tied to the stroller, as her daughter seemed to be enjoying the ride.

Needless to say, Khloe's workout routine surprised her fans and followers, who have since been excited about how "amazing" it was. One exclaimed: "Wow!", While another person praised her, "You are so rude !!!!!" A third user also said about the "keeping up with the Kardashians"star", hot mom who destroys mom's life.

Others shared how Khloe's video inspired them. "Super mom … so inspiring when I will have children, I will also do the same, thanks baby for inspiring me," wrote one of them. Another commented, "I want the same!" while another added, "We need this."

Meanwhile, others advised Khloe to put on a helmet for herself and her daughter True. "I love you Khloe but please, but a helmet on your daughter. Bumps and bruises are fine, but when you hit your head … not good," wrote one concerned user. Another said similarly, "But she needs a helmet."

Before this exercise video, Khloe got a backlash for her prank on her sister. Kourtney Kardashian. Trying to have a little fun, the first one "Revenge Corps with Khloe Kardashian"The host partnered with his nephew and Kourtney's 10-year-old son Mason to cover his older sister's house with toilet paper. Some people questioned the joke, which they considered insensitive, especially during the coronavirus crisis.