Khloe Kardashian criticizes unpleasant pregnancy rumors

Khloe Kardashian Not pregnant
the Keeping up with the Kardashian Star turned to social media on Wednesday to shut down speculation that she is expecting a second child with her ex, Tristan Thompson.
"I don't go to social media much these days. And this is one of the main reasons why I stay away. The sick and painful things that people say. I am disgusted by so many things that I am seeing," Khloe wrote on Twitter. . Wednesday. "SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."
"The nasty things you say about me for A RUMOR!" Khloe continued. "I've seen so many hurtful / despicable stories and tweets about me about a false story. And if it were true … it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."
The rumors began to circulate on social media after a report claimed that Khloe and Tristan were expecting a second baby. Khloe's name was even trending on Twitter most of Wednesday.
However, it seems that this is simply not true.
Khloe and Tristan are parents to daughter True thompson, who celebrated her second birthday last month.
Fans of keeping up with the Kardashians Following Khloe's journey to have another child, they recently discussed Tristan as a possible sperm donor.
"After the appointment with my doctor, I spoke to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA tests, I think that's the smartest option," said Khloe. "But it is strange because Tristan and I are not together. I don't know which way to go."
