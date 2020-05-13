Khloe Kardashian criticizes pregnancy rumors when Tristan Thompson is accused of fathering a child with another woman

There have been rampant rumors that Khloe Kardashian not only froze her eggs to have more children with Tristan Thompson, but is already pregnant. However, Khloe turned to social media to close the talk.

This latest drama stemmed from a report Khloe is waiting for due to the angle in her newer photos and the fact that she's been sharing a lot of pink-themed articles lately as a representation that she's having a girl.

Twitter users flocked to the website after the report went viral to criticize Khloe for forgiving Tristan and causing Kylie Jenner to lose her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn is just one of the women that Tristan acted inappropriately while being involved with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

After her name began to appear on Twitter, Khloe criticized the rumors and tweets.

‘I don't go to social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away. The sick and painful things that people say. I dislike so many things that I am seeing. The SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. & # 39;

KUWK's personality continued: ‘The nasty things you say about me through A RUMOR! I've seen so many hurtful / despicable stories and tweets about me about a fake story. And if it were true … it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. "

He ended his statement with: ‘It's funny how demanding and selective some can be with whom and how they feel that others should live their lives. I believe that people should focus on their own lives / families, put energy into improving the terrifying world we currently live in and try to project positivity instead of evil. "

Meanwhile, Tristan is being accused of fathering a child with another woman.

According to Gossip In the City, who revealed the story, Tristan had a DNA test done to discover a child's fatherhood. The woman does not trust the results because the lab may be connected to Kardashian, so the basketball player will have to take another test.

The gossip blog excerpt came with receipts. What do you think about this latest drama?



