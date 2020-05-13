Khloe Kardashian begins to rant amid pregnancy rumors and Tristan Thompson Baby's secret drama

Instagram

Khloe expresses her frustrations online as she is rumored to be expecting a second child, while baby daddy is allegedly fathering a secret baby with a mystery woman.

Khloe Kardashian she responded to internet chatters suggesting that she and Tristan Thompson They were expecting their second child together. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star exploded on Twitter when she was fed up with the gossip dealers.

The reality TV star said she had kept a low profile for the past few days because she couldn't bear toxicity on the Internet. "I don't go to social platforms much these days. And this is one of the main reasons why I stay away," he explained.

One's mother said she was overwhelmed by "the sick and painful things" people were saying about her amid rumors of pregnancy. "I am sickened by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick," she wrote.

Following reports of pregnancy, baby daddy Tristan was rumored to have a secret son with an unnamed woman. He allegedly took a DNA test earlier this year, but the woman demanded a second test. He suspected that the former had been engaged since he chose his own DNA specialist, who could be related to the Kardashians.

Apparently, Khloé alluded to the drama surrounding the baby's secret rumors as she continued with her angry yell: "The nasty things you're saying about me for A RUMOR! I've seen so many hurtful / despicable stories and tweets about a false story about myself" . . And if it were true … it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. "

She didn't mention the nasty things people said about her, but many people on the web accused her and her mother. Kris Jenner purposely creating pregnancy rumors to divert attention from the baby's secret drama. Meanwhile, others criticized her for enduring Tristan despite her apparent infidelities.

Khloe criticized her critics: "It's funny how demanding and selective some can be with whom and how they feel that others should live their lives. I think people should focus on their own lives / families, put energy into improving the terrifying world in the one we are currently living, and tries to project positivity instead of evil. "