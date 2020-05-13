Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje ready for the battle of & # 39; Fight Island & # 39; in June says Dana White

UFC President Dana White expects a light unification fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje to take place on "Fight Island,quot; next month.

Gaethje turned his attention to a showdown with undisputed champion Nurmagomedov after beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 last weekend to take the interim title.

Nurmagomedov was due to fight Ferguson in Brooklyn, New York, last month, but that battle could not continue due to the coronavirus pandemic, which left the Russian trapped in Dagestan. Gaethje took his opportunity to replace Nurmagomedov and will now have his chance against the undefeated champion.

White, which has been dubbed "Fight Island," a secret location off the coast of the United States, is still under construction, but should be ready for the couple to shut down the speakers by the end of June.

He told ESPN Radio Chicago: "I don't know if it will be the first, but it will be on & # 39; Fight Island & # 39 ;, unless the world is miraculously faster again than I think it will be."

White added: "Hopefully (& # 39; Fight Island & # 39;) ends in mid-June, and I could fight that weekend that is over, or the end of June."

Conor McGregor called Gaethje on Monday, but White said the Irishman will have to wait.

"Every time Conor McGregor is fighting, it's exciting, but yes, I am very excited about Gaethje vs. Khabib," White said. "I think stylistically it's a great matchup. I'm looking forward to it."