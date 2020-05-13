Kenya Moore shows fans what peace means to her: see the photo

Kenya Moore shared a beautiful photo on her social media account that has a really peaceful atmosphere. She told her IG fans and followers that this is what peace is to her.

Check out the photo Kenya posted to their IG account below and see how fans praise her.

Someone commented: Ken Kenya, you got Nene together! The best reading of the night for sure and you will never lower or get out of your character! Ready read hunny !!! Miss America with class! "Hey brooklyn,quot;

Another follower said, "I'm still laughing out loud at the drag of the white girls." Kenya never changes! "And an Instagram installer posted this message:" Nate Aka Nene and Manlow Aka Marlo are so jealous if especially Manlow because she can't have a child, she's a drag queen. "

A follower wrote: ‘When you are with your loved ones, you find that inner peace that is priceless. A crazy break from work is just what is needed. "

Someone else said: ‘The queen and princess on the royal walk. Such a beautiful moment, "and another follower posted this message:" My favorite housewife and favorite granddaughter, they even look beautiful from behind ♥ ️ ♥ ️ I love Kenya and Brookie, they are SUPER CUTE ♥ ️ ’

One of the Kenya fans said: ‘You are everything everyone wants. Keep peace. lovely Kenya and lovely Brookie "and someone else wrote:" Live your best queen in life. Love and light for you and your baby. "

A follower said to the RHOA star: "@thekenyamoore you are as blessed as a woman who would love to be a mother. I admire what God has given you, you are an amazing mother."

Someone else posted this message: amo I love you, Kenya! To me, you are the only one who can defend himself when it comes to Nene. Stay classy! "

Ad

Kenya's greatest joy is being the mother of baby Brooklyn Daly, that's for sure. With every occasion she receives, Kenya makes sure to offer her gratitude for being able to have this amazing miracle girl.



Post views:

0 0