Kennedy didn't really give up his full bonus, just $ 50,000 (05/13/20) – Up News Info

Kennedy didn't really give up his full bonus, just $ 50,000

Re: "Kennedy to Give Up $ 200,000 Bonus After Pandemic Protest," May 9 news

The title of this Denver Post article was misleading. Kennedy chose to accept and then donate $ 150,000 of his contract bond to a scholarship fund that he and his wife established. Actually, Kennedy will save the University $ 50,000 by giving up a portion of his bond. A more accurate title would have been: "Kennedy will give up $ 50,000 of his bond after a pandemic protest; he donates the rest to his own scholarship fund.

Stacy D. Pocrass, Parker

Neville's lack of leadership

Re: "Let's not use our influence to help this virus spread,quot;, opinion column from May 12

Reading that Rep Patrick Neville visited the Castle Rock restaurant in total defiance of the safest order in the home is as disappointing to say the least. What's next, Neville encouraging people to drive with him through Castle Rock on I-25 at 100 miles per hour because "everyone is tired of driving 65 mph,quot; without even considering the lives of others? Leaders have vision and give examples. Neville seems to have lost both qualities.

Dave Turley, dawn

Honest Abe, Trump is not

At a virtual Fox News town hall meeting, President Donald Trump complained that no other president had been treated more unfairly than he, except perhaps Abraham Lincoln. Sure, whatever Trump is. A comparison to Lincoln that will never apply to Trump is nicknames. That would, of course, be the honest Abe.

JM Jesse, Glenwood Springs

We need an alternative to kill cougars

Re: "Cougars on the cross,quot;, news from May 3

Leave the cougars alone. These animals roamed Colorado long before people began to invade its territory. Communities complaining about them should not have expanded into these areas.

Mountain lions are shy and solitary animals. They are mainly active during sunrise, sunset, and night. They avoid areas where there is human activity. There is a discrepancy about how many there are in the state. They reach maturity around 2.5 to 3 years of age and generally have three puppies per litter.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Mark Vieira says he wants to stabilize the population by killing 15% each year and experts don't know how many lions inhabit Colorado. Its kill rate is faster than animals can reproduce. The result of this plan is the total absence of these lions in a few years. I urge readers to reach out to everyone you know and your state legislators to contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife to discourage this plan. Mountain communities need to come up with a better plan than to build in these areas.

I don't want this to be an opportunity for trophy hunters to kill mountain lions.

Joyce Koch, Denver

