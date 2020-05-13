Kelly Rowland talks about the time Destiny's son was booed in 2001

The third of the hit maker & # 39; Say My Name & # 39; reveals in a YouTube video that before going on stage, they said: & # 39; Are we going to do this, are we going out here? & # 39;

Up News Info –

Child of destiny It's one of the best girl groups of all time, but that doesn't mean they've never had a dark moment throughout their careers. In 2001, the singers received a "boo" roar from the audience when they arrived on stage Hot 97 & # 39; s Summer. While it's not a happy memory to remember, member Kelly Rowland reveals in a new interview that experience taught them something.

%MINIFYHTML70c23a35e1b7f1ca341db00d8d9040fc15%

"It prepared us, because what was so interesting was, around that time, Destiny & # 39; s Child was crossing, and because we were crossing, I think it was a question if we were still depressed or black, or … you know what What do I mean? " Kelly said in a YouTube video. "At the time we crossed, so that was in question, which is ridiculous."

As she recalled the moment, Kelly said, "Before we left, it was that overwhelming 'boo' and it was … we were looking at ourselves like, 'Are we going to do this, are we going to go out here? "

%MINIFYHTML70c23a35e1b7f1ca341db00d8d9040fc16%

"I saw the gaze on [Beyonce Knowles] & # 39; eyes and I thought, & # 39; If she is going out, I won't let her out alone. Like, I'm going with her. And then it was like a drip effect, and then we were out there, we were on stage. "

<br />

Kelly shared that they ran off the stage as soon as they finished playing. She said: "I don't think it was something that someone could have told us at the time. Here we are at the height of our career and we are being praised everywhere except in our neighborhood. In the space that first took us and gave us lots of love ".

If the booing had anything to do with his race, Kelly said, "I don't mean that our skin color was questioned, but it was like, 'You are all very popular. You are all too big for your pants so We have to humiliate you. That was something of that too. "