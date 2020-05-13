Justin Bieber spoke about his fight with adult acne and is extremely honest

"It is the worst for your self-confidence."
Hello It's Me. A companion for pimples here.
As someone who has adult acne, which is acne that occurs after age 25, I am very familiar with waking up to a new zit that has invaded my face.
That's why I have to admit, I found the latest Justin Bieber episode on Facebook Watch, where he talks about his own fight against adult acne, surprisingly refreshing.
In the video, Hailey gave Bieber a facial while the couple talked about their skincare routines and it was all strangely satisfying, you guys.
The most relatable part of the video was when Justin talked about his own acne and said that even though he tries to take care of his skin, nothing really works.
"It would come out when I was really stressed, but it never stayed, but now it's so cystic and bubbly that it doesn't go away," he continued. "It definitely bothers me. I'm wearing a hat a lot more, which probably makes it a lot worse," added the singer.
"I feel like every time I get pimples, [it's] at the worst time. Like, will I have to do a performance by the Grammys or do I like to keep going Ellen. I won't have a big pimple for long and then I'll have a huge one on my nose [or chin]. "
"It is the worst thing for your self-confidence because … especially because all these filters on Instagram. People seem to be perfect with their skin and you feel it is a reality," he admitted.
"A lot of people actually struggle with their skin. You are not alone. And [we are] in this together," Justin declared.
Me, listening to the Biebs talk about something I've struggled with as a teenager and an adult, and cast a shadow on people who look "perfect,quot; on Instagram:
Check out the full clip above to see how Hailey keeps her skin ~ flawless ~ so smooth because she's # blessed. Well bye.
