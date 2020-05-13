Ju-On: Origins: The Grudge Trailer Returns To Its Terrifying Roots With New Netflix Series

The Grudge horror franchise has been adapted for a new Netflix series, and you can watch the terrifying trailer here.

After several sequels, spin-offs, and remakes, the franchise is now coming to streaming service for a Japanese-language origin story that looks as terrifying as the original.

This show explores how the haunted house at the center of the franchise was cursed in the first place.





Their official synopsis reads, “The classic J-Horror franchise, Ju-On, was actually based on real events that happened over four decades, and the truth is even more terrifying. Can people chased by this house escape its curse? And what kind of grim incident happened in this cursed house in the past?

Takashi Shimizu created Rancor in 1998, releasing two short films, which resulted in a feature film, Ju-On: Grudge, in 2002.

Shimizu also directed the Hollywood remake produced by Sam Raimi, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Ju-On: Origins It will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix starting July 3.