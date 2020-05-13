Jorge Nava shares the first photos after the early release from prison and shows his enormous weight loss: "The sky is the limit!"

The 90 Day Fiance star has been released from prison after shortening her sentence! Jorge Nava turned to social media to proudly announce that he is now a free man and that "the sky is the limit."

%MINIFYHTML75dff5b1c4f70915e3db34aac88368f015%

The reality show star also showed off his incredible 128-pound weight loss transformation he was able to accomplish while behind bars.

Jorge shared a series of photos that showed him posing for the camera while sitting on the hood of a luxury car, a beautiful mansion in the background.

It seems that even in the midst of quarantine, after so much time in prison, he couldn't help but enjoy a little outside.

Along with the three photos, he wrote: "The sky is the limit #liberty,quot;.

The promised 90-day celebrity looked better than ever in a plain white T-shirt and pair of jeans after losing no less than 128 pounds.

The man was truly determined to change his lifestyle even while locked up, revealing through E! News before launch that: ‘I wanted to be in the best possible physical and healthy shape. I feel healthy and energetic. Overall, I feel more confident with myself. "

He also said that he, along with another inmate, would train every day at 4 a.m. as well as in the afternoon.

According to him, they did a lot of jogging as well as "military,quot; workouts and, as you can see, it really worked for him!

Of course, most of his weight loss journey was changing his eating habits, as Jorge admitted that he had a "really bad diet,quot; before going to prison.

%MINIFYHTML75dff5b1c4f70915e3db34aac88368f016%

Stopping eating fast food and drinking soda and energy drinks definitely helped a lot with your transformation and your health, of course.

Ad %MINIFYHTML75dff5b1c4f70915e3db34aac88368f031% %MINIFYHTML75dff5b1c4f70915e3db34aac88368f031%

Jorge spent a little over 2 years in prison and was released early as his initial release date was in August of this year.



Post views:

0 0