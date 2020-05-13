Johnny Depp will file a lawsuit against The Sun for alleged phone hacking

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; He plans to bring the British newspaper to court, accusing the Rupert Murdoch news company of & # 39; multiple rapes & # 39; of your privacy.

Johnny Depp He is slated to take legal action against the editor of the British newspaper The Sun for alleged phone hacking.

Depp is already suing the executive editor of The Sun, Dan wootton and his publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) about a 2018 article that referred to him as a "handcuff puncher" in reference to the allegations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard during their divorce

His lawyer Adam Waldman, confirmed to WENN that "The pirates of the caribbean"The actor had filed a new letter of complaint against News Group Newspapers stating that he intends to take legal action alleging" multiple violations "of his privacy, including hacking of phones.

"Johnny Depp continues his zero tolerance policy for illegal activities directed against him," Waldman said in a statement. "The Sun and its sister entity illegally hacked hundreds of people over a period of years, as evidenced by the tens of millions of pounds they have already paid to dozens of their victims."

"Johnny Depp will show that Rupert Murdoch"News Group Newspapers" also approached Mr. Depp, illegally obtaining information about some of the most personal and intimate events of his life. "

In his letter, first reported by The Blast's website, Depp explains that his team conducted an investigation and believes that his phone was hacked between 1996 and 2010, and that The Sun published "intrusive" stories about his life. private during the period. .

These include stories about his then partner Vanessa Paradis& # 39; pregnancies in 1998 and 2002, as well as her daughter Lily-Rose Depp2007 hospitalization for kidney failure.

Representatives for The Sun did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2011, The Sun's sister newspaper, The News of the World, was shut down after a scandal over allegations that its reporters accessed voicemail inboxes of British celebrities and a teenage murder victim. Milly Dowler. Stars including Elton John and actress Elizabeth Hurley They have accepted NGN payments after filing legal cases for alleged phone hacking.