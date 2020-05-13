John Krasinki surprises Jenna Fischer with revelation of office teapot

The mystery of who has Pam's teapot The office has been resolved: is John Krasinski.
Krasinski appeared with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey& # 39; s Office ladies Podcast for the summary of "Casino Night,quot; and revealed the accessories she has at home, along with a story about auditioning for the show with Fischer that he had never shared with her before.
Regarding the end of the show, Krasinski, Fischer and Kinsey recalled the secret way Greg Daniels He wrapped up the show for the cast and how he stole the Dunder Mifflin sign everyone was talking to head-on. Daniels said he wanted the signal, but Krasinski had already taken it. "My brain literally exploded and I said, 'That sucks, man. Whoever did that sucks, "said Krasinski." I lied to my dad! I lied to my TV maker! "
"It was the worst heist of all time," said Krasinski.
Kinsey got the painting from her, Fischer asked her if she could have the Dunder Mifflin watercolor that her character painted, but the production said no because it was scheduled to be cataloged and stored by NBC. "I was really heartbroken," she said. "That was really what I wanted … When I was leaving, Phil Shea ran up to me and said, 'Here, you should have this. I took a color photo of this. They'll never know.'" Fischer has the original in his house. I guess you know now!
Krasinski revealed that Shea sent him an accessory box years after the show, including the bag he used as Jim, his nameplate, and the kettle.
"You have the kettle!" Fischer and Kinsey yelled.
"That's huge," said Kinsey.
The podcast episode is filled with nostalgic conversations between the trio, including memories of the audition days.
"As soon as I saw you enter Jenna … I really had a metaphysical event that I thought, 'Oh, that's who's on the show. That person will be on the show,'" he said. He was held, Fischer went to an audition round, and Krasinski waited. "I remember thinking that if I don't go in with her, I'm screwed."
The producers told Krasinski to stay because they wanted him to audition with one more person: Fischer. "I thought, 'OMG, you're saying there's a chance.' Because if I'm with you, I would know I have a chance," he said.
"Oh my gosh, John, I can go back to that moment when I saw you at the audition and had exactly the same reaction. I've tried to describe it to people … the best explanation I could find was what would happen if you entered a room and music started playing and you and someone else started dancing in unison even though you never met. That was like auditioning with you, "Fischer said.
Krasinski said that when he was told he got the role, he asked if Fischer had been chosen as Pam and urged those who were giving him the news to find out. "I thought if you were into that, I was going to be in one of the best things I will ever do," he said.
Fischer said he had a similar reaction and asked if Krasinski had been chosen as Jim.
"I've never really told those stories with you … digitally," said Krasinski. Fischer agreed, they never shared these stories with each other, but they did on talk shows and the like.
