John Krasinki surprises Jenna Fischer with revelation of office teapot

The mystery of who has Pam's teapot The office has been resolved: is John Krasinski.

%MINIFYHTMLcf8bdc6e8c0d7b26bae7641a150c0aa115%

Krasinski appeared with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey& # 39; s Office ladies Podcast for the summary of "Casino Night,quot; and revealed the accessories she has at home, along with a story about auditioning for the show with Fischer that he had never shared with her before.

Regarding the end of the show, Krasinski, Fischer and Kinsey recalled the secret way Greg Daniels He wrapped up the show for the cast and how he stole the Dunder Mifflin sign everyone was talking to head-on. Daniels said he wanted the signal, but Krasinski had already taken it. "My brain literally exploded and I said, 'That sucks, man. Whoever did that sucks, "said Krasinski." I lied to my dad! I lied to my TV maker! "