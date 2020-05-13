John Boyega reveals mother's reaction upon learning of her secret chest tattoo

WENN

In addition to talking about his mother's lecture, the actor from & # 39; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; He admits to fans that his situation ended with a kind of & # 39; plot twist & # 39; which implied her sister's confession.



John Boyega He received a "conversation" from his mother on Tuesday night (May 12), after she learned of his secret chest tattoo.

The "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"The actor turned to Twitter to reveal that he was" shaken up "after receiving a message to call his mother Abigail about the offensive inking.

"I have been hiding my tattoo on my mother's chest. She just asked me to call her. he wrote. Sharing a GIF of a nervous Kermit the Frog, John added, "Nah, why am I listening to that Jumanji drum!" – referring to the sinister battery that occurs in the movie "Jumanji" just before something terrible happens.

He also posted a meme of a reptile that looked like he was laughing, and wrote alongside him, "My sisters right now."

As John's fans anxiously awaited the outcome of the call, he returned to the social media site about 10 minutes later and tweeted, "No, the conversation I just received … asked me if I was trying to be like DAVI BECKAM (sic) … David Beckham Tatts are a no no for a Nigerian Christian mother with brother tribal markings. "

She then added that her father, who apparently knew about the tattoo, had said nothing to her mother, and revealed that the situation ended with a kind of "plot twist" when her sister told her mother that she was also planning to get a tattoo. inked

"Wait wait, Wait !!! Half "brothers sinking to the bottom of a pool.

"My sister and I at this time were nice to meet you all. Have a good night. In fact, I have to handle this goodbye," he added along with the funny clip.

John has two sisters: Grace and Blessing. It is unclear which one of them revealed his tattoo plans to his mother.