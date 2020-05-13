Joe Biden is being pushed to the left, pleasing the youth

%MINIFYHTMLebf2dc28b9f02cd9a4f129d4a42837be15%

Former vice president Joe Biden You have a few things to feel safe right now. The alleged Democratic presidential candidate is favored In national polls, President Trump's approval rating is downhilland it turns out they're great party wigs they are not pressed about Tara ReadeThe sexual assault charge (an alarming precedent for those who make credible allegations against powerful men, a relief for those desperate to remove President Trump from office at all costs, and a headache for those who care about both).

But Biden is still trying to make his presentation to younger voters and Democrats who are disappointed by Bernie Sanders'Shock and burn. In a interview with Vanity Fair, Biden released to young voters, assuring them that he is the real deal:

Young people want the truth and they want authenticity. No one doubts what I say. Sometimes I say more than I want to say, but nobody doubts what I say. And younger Americans have had a very hard time. Millennials came of age as defined by September 11, the 2008 financial crisis, losing 80,000 jobs a month. Generation Z has grown up in a time of school shootings, crushing student debt, broken politics. So, attacking student debt, making college affordable: start by immediately forgiving a minimum of $ 10,000 in student debt, (doing) a free two-year community college, a four-year public college for families earning less $ 125,000 in a wrestling climate.

Along with the youth, Biden says he is trying to attract progressives slowly but surely. What are you doing? Well, he's in favor of a federal rent bailout … that's a start. "There should be rent forgiveness and there should be mortgage forgiveness now in the midst of this crisis," Biden said. "Sorry. You don't pay later, sorry.

He also said that no one should pay more than 30 percent of their rental income … what a good thought!

But talking is cheap. Getting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Varshini Prakash, the executive director of the environmental activist group Sunrise Movement in a working group on climate change is more cher.

Since CNN:

The working groups, which also cover health care, the economy, criminal justice and education, include an alignment of progressive leaders and the main aides and allies of the Biden campaign. (Bernie) Sanders revealed plans to form the advisory panels when he withdrew from the presidential primaries last month, a sign of both campaigns' desire to form a united front against President Donald Trump and allay concerns among Democrats that the party Ideological lines would be divided. (…) The working groups will work to issue a list of recommendations for Biden's campaign in the next six weeks.

Here is a list of some of the other people involved in the so-called Unity Workgroups. Include congressman Pramila Jayapal, a strong advocate of Medicare for all, and Analilia Mejía, former national director of the Sanders campaign:

Although many of the progressives mentioned above will possibly be labeled sales For working with Biden's campaign in the first place, it's reassuring that the people who shape Biden's political agenda are not just flatterers. Silver coatings?

On some deeply screwed up news that probably got Stephen Miller A boner, the United States has granted asylum to just two people since March. If two.

Since the Washington Post:

Citing the public health threat of the coronavirus, the Trump administration has suspended most due process rights for migrants, including children and asylum-seekers, while "expelling" more than 20,000 people crossing the border not authorized to Mexico under a provision of the United States code known as Title 42. Department of Homeland Security officials say emergency protocols are necessary to protect Americans, and migrants, by reducing the number of detainees in the U.S. Border Patrol detention cells and immigration jails. USA, where the infection spreads easily. But the administration has yet to release statistics showing the impact of the measures on the thousands of migrants who come to the United States each year while fleeing religious, political or ethnic persecution, gang violence, or other urgent threats.

We are likely to wait for those statistics for a long time. The Trump administration is likely happy to be able to use the covid-19 pandemic to excuse its miserable treatment of migrants, and it's hard to imagine that they won't continue to milk the extreme circumstances of the virus to justify other egregious acts. Stay tuned, friends.

