Jessica Alba's meditation guru is here to help you find your Zen

Meditation expert Melissa Wood-Tepperberg knows how difficult it can be to relax.
Long before she guided people like Jessica Alba, Miranda kerr and Olivia munn Through her low-impact sculpture workouts and guided meditation sessions, she was seriously hesitant and never thought that she might be the type to start every morning with a little intentional deep breathing.
"I thought my mind was too busy for this practice," he tells E! The founder of Melissa Wood Health. News, "but I think for the overly anxious person, it can really serve them more."
After struggling to commit for a two-week period, she quickly discovered that the benefits extend far beyond anxiety and patience. With the help of his morning sessions, he found himself moving through his day "more closely," he says, thinking more about the food he was eating and his own internal comment.
And with fewer spikes in the stress hormone cortisol, "my skin started to clear," he says, "my digestions improved. And I think it's because most of us live in this fight or flight. We're constantly just going, going, going And once we really slow things down and connect with our parasympathetic nervous system, where we rest and digest food thoroughly, life changes. "
And do not remember a total review of your day. A mother of two young children with nightlife businessman. Noah TepperbergThe certified health coach is well aware that 20-minute twice-a-day sessions are out of reach for most people.
She suggests clients like Cara Delevigne, a subscriber to your app, start by committing just two minutes every morning (first thing in the morning is ideal, he notes, before you get stuck on the day's to-do list) for your first week, five the next, and so on. time 10 after that. But no matter what you squeeze, you're doing amazing, honey.
"The most important thing is not to judge your practice," he emphasizes. "So if you're doing it, you're trying, you're doing "You see over and over again that people get caught up in the idea that they had 'bad meditation' or didn't feel busy enough." Every day will be different, "he insists," but I think being really nice and kind to the process will really make it such a realistic approach to show up to do it every day. "
She advises seeking a guided meditation "with a teacher you really connect with." And fortunately, she volunteers as a tribute. While her Melissa Wood Health app is jam-packed with sessions (and offers a free seven-day trial), she's put together a good eight-minute start in the video above for E's Wednesday wellness series.
Explore an area of your home where you can sit comfortably and feel calm. "But if that's not available," she says, "then anywhere I can." (For example, before speaking to E! News, she had her meditative moment while her husband was next to her "screaming on a call,quot;, her son was hitting blocks during a Zoom school session, and her daughter was noisily fighting against his nap).
"I was really intimidated by this practice for many years, which really kept me from going in because there were so many rules around it," she says of her approachable approach. "I think there is something really good about lifting all those rules and finding something that works for you and has a massive impact on your whole being."
