Jennifer Lopez proud of her daughter for writing a children's book to save an endangered animal

J.Lo is proud of her 12-year-old Emme for publishing a children's book & # 39; Lord Help Me & # 39; about sloths in an attempt to raise money to help save their favorite animals from extinction.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthonythe daughter of Emme She is working on a picture book on the power of prayer to raise money to help endangered sloths.

The 12-year-old is ready to present "Lord help me"which gives young readers a glimpse of how faith can help with everyday tasks, and reveals that the idea first occurred to him as he prayed to save his favorite creatures from extinction.

"In school I learned about lazy people and how they face extinction, so I started praying for them in my evening prayers," Emme said in a statement. "I wrote this book to help raise money to save the lazy, while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that give me so much comfort."

Following the news, Emme's mother took to Instagram to express her pride. "I am so proud of my little Emme de coco as she shares her own daily prayers in her first book LORD HELP ME! This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith," Lopez wrote alongside to an image of Emme with the book

López shares Emme and her twin brother Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"Lord Help Me" will be available on September 29, 2020.