Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich – First trailer released for Netflix docuseries about a disgraced financier

A first trailer has been released for Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, a documentary about the dishonored financier that will come to Netflix at the end of the month.

The clip, released Wednesday, offers insight into the documentary, giving voice to some of the women who have spoken out against Epstein.

It also touches on a 2008 non-prosecution agreement overseen by former Miami federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta.





Netflix's description of the four-part series describes the show as such: "Before his arrest in 2019, the mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing underage women and girls for decades, gathering a network of facilitators to help to carry out and cover up their crimes

"Epstein came from humble beginnings but managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. Eventually he gained enormous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking network.

"The serial sex offender made a secret agreement with the government in 2008 avoiding possible life imprisonment and continued to abuse women.

"With their terrifying first-hand stories, the Epstein prosecutors are the leading voices in all four parts of director Lisa Bryant. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

"By revealing their emotional scars, some for the first time, the surviving brotherhood intends to prevent predators, and the American justice system, from silencing the next generation."

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich It will be released on May 27 by Netflix.

It comes almost a year after Epstein's death in a Manhattan jail, which occurred while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.