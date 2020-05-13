Jay Manuel shared his thoughts on the troubled moments of "America's Next Top Model,quot;

"I was very, very, very uncomfortable with this."
Even if you've only seen a couple of seasons of America's next top modelYou probably remember that the show had many moments that did not age well.
Tyra Banks recently addressed those troubled moments on social media, taking responsibility for the show's questionable decisions.
The co-creator of the show, Ken Mok, also apologized:
Now, in an interview with Variety while promoting his satirical novel based on his time on the show, Jay Manuel shared how he feels about those worthwhile moments and didn't hold back.
"A lot of times when you work in an environment like that you have to listen to your executive producers and ultimately the top two voices were Ken and Tyra. Sometimes there were other objections from other producers and me same about the layers that were added to the creativity, and they just told us to execute, ”he claimed.
"I think it's a little unfair to throw the whole team under the bus. The whole team wasn't there at the front when they were making decisions about the show in full swing. The team wasn't really supported, so to speak."
Jay was also asked about his thoughts on the timing of Cycle 5, where Tyra told contestant Kim, who is gay, that she should tone down her strangeness to succeed as a model.
"I was in the room and I was sitting next to him. I remember feeling a little uncomfortable with the statement," he recalled.
"I could see Tyra trying to draw the parallelism and what she was trying to illustrate, and it confused me because we ask these girls to come into the room and the producers remind them of the girls before they come in, 'Tell' em Who you are. You're not just a pretty face. You must have a discussion about who you are.
"These girls are trained to tell their truth and tell Tyra who they are, and then Tyra said that, so it seemed a bit unfair. You can see it on that model's face, like, 'Wait a minute, they told me to say everything about me, and now you're telling me not to say this? "
He also said that Cycle 4's career swapping episode made him "very uncomfortable."
"I was so, so, so uncomfortable with this. I never received scripts for my intros or anything, and I didn't know how I was going to be able to configure this. I was so scared to use this because I was the creative director, but it wasn't my idea," said.
"That career swapped was an added layer. It was supposed to be a different concept. I remember it very, very clearly. They basically told me that I had to execute creativity, and it made me feel very uncomfortable."
He noted that the race change was not part of the original plan for the challenge, so the decision took him by surprise.
"The original concept was always to do something with the girl holding the doll, and we knew we were going to do the Got Milk part. The swap race cape was something I remember adding at a pre-production meeting." he claimed.
"Initially, I didn't say anything. I was a little horrified. I'm biracial, but I grew up identifying as black. My parents grew up under Apartheid in South Africa. So, for me, I understood the history of our own country. Race, I thought, & # 39 ; Are we really doing this? & # 39; "
"There were only certain people working on the show in a high-level position where several producers, not just me, were very afraid to speak up. In fact, I took my concern first to another co-executive producer because I was too scared to even take it. More taller than an executive producer, "he said.
You can read the entire interview here.
TV and cinema
Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.
%MINIFYHTMLd62770ae15bba11d6718738f23712c4919%