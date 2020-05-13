Jay Manuel left ANTM because he wanted to, says

%MINIFYHTMLb5d63d1d952188f63aaee27d56aa47c315%

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Former America's next top model Judge Jay Manuel says he left the program of his own free will, contrary to reports at the time that he was fired, according to a new interview with Variety Elizabeth Wagmeiester.

While doing press for his new novel, The wig, the bitch and the thawManuel explained the real reason why His 18-season career as creative director of the show came to an end:

When we parted, I had already completed my contract after Cycle 18 with no plans to return for Cycle 19, and that's something people don't know. 100% of my decision was to leave the show, as I was ready to move my career in a different direction, but unfortunately at the time, my departure was wrongly reported to the press, and contractually, I was unable to speak about leaving the show. Now, I can talk about it, so I can be clear that my departure from the program was a choice. %MINIFYHTMLb5d63d1d952188f63aaee27d56aa47c316%

Manuel was featured in many of the show's most memorably disastrous ideas, such as the 2004 "racial swap" photo shoot. Wagmeister asked which situations specifically Remember that you objected to:

I remember it, and it was very uncomfortable for me, in Cycle 4, it was a photo session where the girls had to exchange races. I was very, very, very uncomfortable with this. They never assigned me scripts for my intros or anything, and I didn't know how I was going to be able to configure this; I was so scared to use this because I was the creative director, but it wasn't my idea. That traded career was an added layer. It was supposed to be a different concept. I remember it very, very clearly. Basically they told me that I had to execute creativity, and it made me feel very uncomfortable.

G / O Media may receive a commission

Then in Cycle 5, the time came when Tyra Banks told a gay model not to "focus" on her sexuality:

I was in the room and I was sitting right next to her. I remember feeling a little uncomfortable with the statement. I could see Tyra trying to draw the parallelism and what she was trying to illustrate, and it confused me because we asked these girls to come into the room and the producers remind the girls before they enter, "Tell them who you are." . You are not just a pretty face. You have to have a discussion about who you are. " These girls are trained to tell their truth and tell Tyra who they are, and then Tyra said that, making it seem a little unfair. You can see it on that model's face, like, "Wait a minute, they told me to tell everything about me, and now you're telling me not to say this?"

Read the full interview here.