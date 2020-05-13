Jay Manuel becomes real about being afraid to speak on ANTM

You want to be on top?!

Those famous words will remain apart from the history of pop culture, thanks to the successful series of competitions, America's next top model.

But despite the glitter and glamor, the Tyra banks Outstanding run-show over the years, it wasn't always a fabulous behind-the-scenes experience.

Jay Manuel, who was the Creative Director for the hit series, is now opening up about his time there.

Speaking to Variety, the 47-year-old star became real about her most "awkward,quot; moments, and was "afraid to speak,quot; during certain situations in ANTM and his views on the show now, especially since he recently received a backlash.

Before spilling tea on his experience, he explained that he and Tyra are not as close as before.

"In the past few years, we've sent an email," he shared with the publication, noting that the last time they met was at BeautyCon in 2017. "To be honest, we really don't have a relationship to talk about, which it's really sad. "

However, he fondly remembered their special time together.