Jay Manuel becomes real about being afraid to speak on ANTM

Monty Brinton / CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
You want to be on top?!
Those famous words will remain apart from the history of pop culture, thanks to the successful series of competitions, America's next top model.
But despite the glitter and glamor, the Tyra banks Outstanding run-show over the years, it wasn't always a fabulous behind-the-scenes experience.
Jay Manuel, who was the Creative Director for the hit series, is now opening up about his time there.
Speaking to Variety, the 47-year-old star became real about her most "awkward,quot; moments, and was "afraid to speak,quot; during certain situations in ANTM and his views on the show now, especially since he recently received a backlash.
Before spilling tea on his experience, he explained that he and Tyra are not as close as before.
"In the past few years, we've sent an email," he shared with the publication, noting that the last time they met was at BeautyCon in 2017. "To be honest, we really don't have a relationship to talk about, which it's really sad. "
However, he fondly remembered their special time together.
"Our time together in ANTM It was incredibly productive and, at times, magical. We came to experience being part of a global phenomenon, "he said.
Despite his memories of Tyra, he addressed the recent criticism he received after old clips from the show resurface, and which many found problematic.
"I think it is a little unfair that people are chasing Tyra now, especially since she has already taken the heat for her past executive decisions in recent years," he shared. "However, I also can't defend her because when the ratings were high and things were great, she was still a clear figure because it was her show."
Adding, "Consistently, when s – t hit the fan and people wanted to talk about some of the things that were said on the show, we'd have another unique EP to claim that all creative decisions were made as a team, and I really wish that were the case, but that just isn't true. "
Jay also claimed that there were times when he felt "scared to talk,quot; when he worked on the reality television series.
"There were only certain people working on the show in a high-level position where several producers, not just me, were very afraid to speak up," he said. "Actually, I took my concern first to another co-executive producer because I was too scared to take it to an executive producer."
In addition, he revealed that there were multiple instances that made him "uncomfortable,quot;, including a photo shoot in cycle 4 where the models were asked to exchange "races,quot; and turn black faces. The creative director recalled that he opposed the session, but said: "Ultimately, the two voices at the top were Know (Mok) and Tyra. "
"It was very awkward for me, in Cycle 4, it was a photo shoot where the girls had to swap races," Jay explained of that episode. "I was so, so, so uncomfortable with this. They never wrote me for my intros or anything, and I didn't know how I was going to be able to configure this; I was so scared to use this because I was the creative director, but it wasn't my idea."
He added: "That swapped race was an added layer. It was supposed to be a different concept. I remember that very, very clearly. They basically told me that I had to execute creativity, and it made me feel very uncomfortable."
Another incident? Jay said that during Cycle 5 Tyra made comments about a contestant's sexual orientation that made him feel "uncomfortable,quot;. In the episode Kim stolz she told the judges that she was "proud,quot; to be gay. However, Tyra's response was surprising to the creative director.
"I was in the room and I was sitting next to him. I remember feeling a little uncomfortable with the statement," he said of Tyra's comments. "I could see Tyra trying to draw the parallelism and what she was trying to illustrate, and it confused me because we ask these girls to come into the room and the producers remind them of the girls before they come in, tell them who you are. You're not just a pretty face. You should have a discussion about who you are. "
He continued, "These girls are trained to tell their truth and tell Tyra who they are, and then Tyra said that, so it seemed a little unfair. You can see it on that model's face, like, 'Wait a minute. , was he Did he tell me to say everything about me and now he's telling me not to say this? "
You can read the full interview of the 42-year-old star at Variety for more details on working at ANTM.
But if you still want more tea, Manuel will launch a novel to be published on August 3. It is titled "The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown,quot;, and is inspired by its time in the series of modeling competitions.
