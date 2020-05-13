Jared Kushner thinks he has something to say about whether the November elections happen

%MINIFYHTML22ea08a1c61f6d1a8bd03c520849e6ca15% Image: Getty

It seems that every day brings with it a new example of Jared Kushner's thinking, contrary to all available evidence, that he is not only competent but that his opinions are important. The last: he seems to think he has something to say about whether the elections take place in November.

During an event with Hour magazine on Tuesday, Kushner They Asked whether the November presidential elections could be postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic. Kushner responded by acknowledging that "it is not my decision to make," which is true, but then added: "I am not sure I can compromise in one way or another," stating that he believes it is actually a decision that he can make, always and when you don't share your thoughts. But holding the elections in November, he said, "right now" is "the plan."

Hour asking Kushner, who clearly is not an expert in constitutional law or even in the foundations of democracy, his opinion on postponing the elections is alarming enough; Equally alarming is Kushner's unspoken suggestion that the election date is negotiable. Unfortunately for Kushner, his thoughts on this matter don't really matter, even if he thinks they should. the Washington Post explained Who can postpone the November elections and guess what, is Congress, not Jared Kushner or his father-in-law:

President Trump's campaign has denied that he wants to move the November elections, but even if he wanted to, the president has no power over when the United States holds federal elections. If not the president, who does it? Congress. Unlike some constitutional language that can be broadly interpreted, the founders were unambiguous about how Election Day would be chosen: Congress is charged with choosing the date, and that date must be the same for the entire country. Congress chose a date, the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in 1845, and it has never been changed. But what happens in an emergency like the one we are in? Even in an emergency, such as a global pandemic, the President cannot bypass Congress and postpone or cancel the general election. And it is extremely unlikely that Congress will move it.

On Tuesday night, Kushner tried to control the damage. "I have not been involved in or aware of any discussions about trying to change the date of the presidential elections," he said. said, and according to the Washington PostThe White House kindly clarified that "he knows that the election date is set by federal law."