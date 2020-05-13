Japanese theaters to start reopening this weekend – Up News Info

Japan, the world's third-largest box office market behind North America and China, will see its first theaters reopen this weekend after the coronavirus closes.

Toho Cinemas, the largest chain in the country, has confirmed that it will reopen 10 theaters on Friday (May 15). None of the locations are in Tokyo, and at the time of this writing, theaters in the capital were not expected to reopen this weekend.

Toho is employing a variety of coronavirus preventive measures, including encouraging anyone with virus symptoms to stay away or contacting a staff member if they feel ill during the visit, having all employees wear masks and some wear gloves , using automatic ticket machines to avoid physical contact, encouraging regular handwashing, increasing ventilation, and maintaining an empty seat between each seat sold for distancing purposes. Common sofas and tables have also been removed from the foyers.

Aeon Cinemas, another of the country's major networks, has confirmed that it will resume operations in 27 theaters in 16 regions starting May 18. It is also employing preventive measures similar to Toho.

This week, the Japanese government said it was looking to start lifting its blockade, which has been smooth compared to many other nations, in certain parts of the country where the infection rate is slower.