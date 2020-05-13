Jamie Foxx and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal surprise the viral boy who stole a family car to buy Lamborghini

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Annie & # 39; And the NBA legend helped smile a five-year-old boy who was caught stealing a car to buy a Lamborghini with money from his piggy bank.

Up News Info –

Jamie Foxx and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal helped make five-year-old Adrian ZamarripaDreams of driving a Lamborghini come true after it went viral online from being caught riding.

Adrian was pulled over by the Utah Highway Patrol last week after being seen driving 32 MPH on Interstate 15 in the family's SUV.

When the officer asked where the young man was headed, he told authorities he was traveling to Los Angeles to buy a Lamborghini vehicle, with the $ 3 in his piggy bank.

The story quickly gained momentum online and, according to TMZ, the famous car racer R.D. Whittington, owner of luxury brand Wires Only, took Adrian and his family to Los Angeles a few days after the infamous traffic stop to visit a premium car dealership.

During the visit, the boy sat in the driver's seat of a Ferrari, among other expensive vehicles, while R.D took him for a ride on the Pacific Coast Highway.

In addition to the excitement, Jamie and Shaquille also surprised Adrian with a FaceTime call, making the trip an unforgettable day.

While the Weber County District Attorney said Adrian's parents will not face charges for the incident because there was no evidence of negligence, RD reportedly gave him an encouraging talk, telling him to never steal the family car again. .