James Charles brings together beauty influencers for Covid-19 relief in & # 39; The Greatest Collaboration in History & # 39;

YouTube makeup artists have raised $ 5 million as they team up in a collaborative video to benefit coronavirus relief efforts amid the ongoing health crisis.

James Charles has tapped into other YouTubers including Patrick Starrr, Manny MUA, Mykieand Bretman Rock to raise funds for Covid-19 relief in a new massive video.

Nicknamed "The largest beauty collaboration ever"The broadcast shows each of the stars applying different makeup throughout the clip in a great collaboration.

The fundraising video supports the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO) and has already raised nearly $ 5 million.

Google promises to match $ 2 for every $ 1 donated up to $ 5 million.

Louie's life and Nikita Dragun He also appears in the video, which is available for fans to enjoy here.

