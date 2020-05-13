Iowa to reopen restaurants, salons, hair salons, and gyms on Friday – Up News Info

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa restaurants, salons, hair salons, and gyms may reopen on Friday under new restrictions designed to curb the coronavirus, the governor announced.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday he would lift an order to close restaurants in 22 counties, including the state's largest metropolitan areas. Reynolds said he would also allow fitness centers, salons, hair salons, tattoo parlors and massage therapists to reopen in all 99 counties.

The move came as deaths from the virus in Iowa increased for the second consecutive day, exceeding 300 since the start of the pandemic. It also occurred when Reynolds and the state's chief medical officer isolated themselves after potentially being exposed to the virus at the White House last week.

Reynolds said he was confident of reopening Iowa's economy further because the state has enough hospital beds and ventilators to treat patients and its testing capacity has increased. She said virus activity is declining across much of the state, as is the percentage of Iowa residents who tested positive.

Restaurants were reopened in the state's other 77 counties on May 1, and shopping malls, retail stores, and churches have reopened across the state.

Companies must limit their customers to 50% of their capacity, among other restrictions.

