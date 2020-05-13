Investigation after a North Texas man allegedly threatened Facebook's whole food mask policy – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HIGHLAND PARK (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A North Texas man lost his job and now authorities say the Highland Park Police Department is investigating him for making a threatening COVID-19 related post on Facebook.

Kevin Bain was fired by the law firm where he worked as a document services manager. Thompson & Knight, LLC confirmed that Bain was fired after the company found out and investigated a one-page post named Bain on May 8, where the author allegedly wrote any business that tells him to wear a mask. " will receive a kiss. " my Crown to **. "The post has been removed from Facebook.

Earlier this month, Whole Foods started asking all customers to wear masks while they were in the store and provided a disposable face cover at the store entrances.

"This publication is a complete violation of our firm's values, including our commitment to the health and safety of the communities we serve," the law firm wrote in a statement. "We have terminated the employment of this person and have notified the appropriate authorities of the publication as a precautionary measure."

The Facebook post criticized Whole Foods in Highland Park for having "reached the limit,quot; for its mask policy. Dallas County follows an order allowing essential businesses "to refuse admission or service to anyone who does not cover their faces," according to the county's website.

“Do I have to show the lame security guard outside a ghetto the results of my Covid-19 test? I'll show you my results from the Glock 21 shooting range, ”wrote the author of the post.

CNN has been unable to reach Bain. Whole Foods has been reached for comment, but had not responded until Tuesday night.

