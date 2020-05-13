Interview with Tomasz Jedrowski about Swimming in the Dark

%MINIFYHTML4aafdfd8198e145b819a163cc7af1b1715%

Image: Kuba Dabrowski / William Morrow Image: Kuba Dabrowski / William Morrow

It's hard not to see the context of how we live now wherever you look, even back. I watch a movie that features a club scene, and I think, "How can they handle being so close?" I read about the so-called "plague years" of the AIDS crisis, and my mind draws parallels (and contrasts) instantly with covid-19. However, it is especially strange to read the fictional account of Tomasz Jedrowski from Poland in 1980 in his first novel, Swimming in the dark. Lines meander out of supermarkets, citizens are ordered to stay home, the economy collapses. A novel that attempts to capture the turbulent decline of communism 40 years ago feels, in many ways, relevant to the here and now.

The embattled Warsaw is both a backdrop and a complicating factor in the romance that Jedrowski's book centers on. It occurs between the radicalized narrator, university student Ludwik, and Janusz, the man she falls in love with in an agricultural camp. Janusz works for the government and has a partial role in which books are published, which means that his job is censorship. Quite often in modern discourse, when we talk about the roles of assimilationists and radicals among gay men, it is in reference to their relationship to their sexuality, sometimes reduced to an assessment of "how gay" they are. (See: The last year and a half of public discussions about Pete Buttigieg.) Swimming in the dark probes that split completely from another perspective and are more compelling to do so.

Also, at times, half rhymes with James Baldwin's virtuous 1956 novel about love and hate among men, Giovanni's room. Certain experiences from Ludwig's mirror life (or providing alternative shots) those of Giovanni's roomThe protagonist, David. But the tribute is most evident in Ludwik's flavor of the novel (which, due to its gay theme, was illegal in Poland at the time) and its broadcast to Janusz. Sharing Baldwin's resounding meditation on the nature of love between men, Ludwik and Janusz fall in love. "It felt as if the narrator's words and thoughts, despite his agony, despite his pain, were healing some of my agony and my pain, simply for existing," says Ludwik, connecting dots for almost 70 years until now. .

Swimming in the dark it is a charming and delicate story in which a sentence whose prose could make him fall is always just around the corner. (Here is a passage from a Ludwik that especially reminds me, illustrating his great eloquence and its inherent flaws at the same time: "My memory has its limits, of course. You can color in the blanks without admitting it, dramatize or revise. I suppose that there is no photographic memory for emotions. ") The manuscript of Swimming in the dark inspired a six-way auction a few years ago, which resulted in a six figure deal for Jedrowski Jedrowski, who was born in Germany to Polish parents, told me about that "surreal" auction last week via video chat from the French countryside, where he is locked up. He also talked about his book, sexuality and Giovanni's room. Below is an edited and condensed transcript of our conversation.

JEZEBEL: You speak five languages ​​(Polish, English, French, German, and Spanish) but you write in English. Is there something about English specifically that has inspired your preference?

G / O Media may receive a commission

TOMASZ JEDROWSKI: I have never thought about it correctly, myself. I feel that English is a tool that has not been imposed on me. It is not something I was born into. It's something I enjoyed from the beginning, and I don't feel like my parents speak through me when I write in English, because we never speak English. I don't think society is speaking through me because I didn't grow up in an English-speaking society. It is my literary language, because it is in English that I really started to read books correctly. It is this part of my mind that feels really intimate and private, but it is not the same as the intimacy between my family and me or the intimacy between my husband and me. It is a kind of self-intimacy.

Could you talk about the genesis of the book? What prompted you to write about two men in love in Poland in 1980?

For me, the genesis of the book is closely related to my decision to write, when I dared to tell myself as someone who really wants to write. I used to be a lawyer and (I went through) therapy, because I didn't know what I wanted to do with my life. I found a writing course and they asked me to write anything. I had decided I was going to be a writer, but I didn't have an idea. It was more the idea of ​​being a writer that I liked. When I had to write this for my writing class, I had this flash in my mind where I could see this boy, who is a student, who likes this other boy and this feeling of not being able to really live that love and also the other one. The boy doesn't feel exactly the same. I started with that image and then developed it.

However, had he been preparing? I mean, do you identify as gay?

Yes, I mean, I would say yes. I came out as gay many years ago, but the reason I waited for so long is that I felt it was such a prescribed identity and didn't feel like I wanted to fit into that box. And then I said, "Okay, in the absence of something more precise, I'll go with that." But it's funny because there is a moment in the book when Ludwik goes to see (his associate) Hania and says, "I'm gay." I thought it was a really important scene, but I didn't want this to be the main message. What really matters to me is trying to discover those gray areas and, really, the truth. I suppose when you put a label on something: "I am this", we have to look at: "Well, what is this? How do people define it? I have always felt more comfortable with what I do, with verbs instead of nouns.

%MINIFYHTML4aafdfd8198e145b819a163cc7af1b1716%

I have always felt more comfortable with what I do, with verbs instead of nouns.

I think it is a very complicated taxonomy, but there is a long history of gay men throwing other gay men under the bus identifying themselves as straight. A single word could never represent a complete human experience, but sometimes the absence of that word amounts to pure deception.

Yes. It is important that we have vocabulary and also that we develop vocabulary. That is really complex, and it's also very subjective. Some people do it out of fear, and others do it to control others, as a means of repression. I have met such people in my life and I find them fascinating. I think that's where Janusz comes from.

Did any of the premises of the book come from you wondering what life should have been like in the country your parents came from, in the days when it was much more difficult to get out?

I had this scene of someone in a conference room in mind, but it wasn't me. He was a man who used to be friends with my father. He is the first man I met who identified himself as gay, openly. I remember meeting him when I was 8 years old, I was with my parents. I was very nervous to meet him. I realized that we had something in common. I never thought of this guy, but when I had to think of a story that mattered to me, I saw him. I just assumed that I was in love with my father; The boy I saw that this character liked was my father. I wouldn't say Janusz is my father. I worked hard to change these characters and make them into their own people, but that was the starting point.

It was just this strange and deep self-identification with this person, or rather with that person's projection. When I started writing Swimming in the darkI went to Warsaw. I felt like I had to be there. I was researching and writing, and I called him. We met and it was a little disappointing. I had an image of him in my mind and he was not that. It was quite shocking in many ways. I grew up and my parents told me what Poland was like, and for me, in West Germany in the 90s, it was the most exotic thing in the world. It was a time when the end of history was proclaimed. It was the end of the Cold War. The message was: we are going to be richer from year to year. Upon learning of a society that was so radically different, where you didn't know where things would come from, where there was so much uncertainty, I found him simply wild. The novel was an excuse for me to research it and find out more about it.

I grew up and my parents told me what Poland was like, and for me, in West Germany in the 90s, it was the most exotic thing in the world.

I appreciated many things about his use of Giovanni's room, but especially that he immediately contextualizes his book in the broader history of gay literature. Was it a conscious choice?

I really didn't intend this book to be part of all of that. It really didn't occur to me what it might be. I wasn't aware, but I guess the reason I used (Giovanni's room) is because I wanted to pay tribute to him. That was it. It was really a way to celebrate it. I was very grateful for the book, and I really hadn't been able to express it in any other way. Sure, I would talk to people here and there, but I felt that no one really understood. (That) book made me feel a part of something, and that's what I wanted Ludwik to feel too. It really comes as a revelation. It's not about Swimming in the dark being part of it all, it was really about Giovanni's room being an important voice that people needed to hear, some people desperately. Something you thought was so personal and so deep inside you that no one could have felt the same way before, but then, when you read something and realize that others have felt it, it is when you become part of it, for lack of a better word. , a kind of brotherhood. A tradition. A tradition of people throughout history who have thought similarly. That is incredible.

I think Giovanni's room as much of a tragedy Much of that is covered in sadness, even love, as when David talks about Giovanni's love waking up a beast, explaining: “With this fearful intimidation a hatred of Giovanni opened in me who was so powerful as my love and fed by the same roots. "It is almost like a double helix of emotions. Baldwin was very wise, a true teacher of humanity, but his book is not so melancholic.

I recently opened Giovanni's room and I was surprised how sad it was. I forgot a little bit. I think the reason he spoke to me when I first read it, in 2008 in New York, is that I think It was So sad. When I started writing Swimming in the darkI had a lot of sadness in me, and I think it was a way of digesting it. The early years (writing it), I didn't know where the book was going. I didn't know what I was trying to do with it. I knew it was an unhappy love story. He had written scenes in which Ludwik was desperately in love with Janusz and threw himself out of the window and then sat in a hospital. I had to get all of that out. I was reading it, thinking: “This is too exaggerated. This is not good literature. There's nothing to learn from this. "It was something that was happening in life too. I really didn't know where I was going. I really didn't have a formula for how to live and what I believed in. And then I did this meditation course, a silent 10 day retreat, and I came out of that course and felt my brain had been reconnected. I accepted in my life for the first time that I wanted to be happy, that I wanted to feel joy. I think it was from all the years of repressing who I was. When I started writing again, I was finally able to see that I could give Ludwik hope, because he had really found it.

Did you have any philosophy on writing about sex?

I didn't have a strategy. I wanted something that felt real. For me, sensuality is very, very important. It's funny because when they have sex for the first time and Ludwik lists Janusz's body parts and at the end he says "Gallo", in the Polish translation they censored that to "you know what". To be honest, I had the idea of ​​wanting it to be in good taste, whatever that means. I didn't feel the need to surprise me, I didn't want anything too graphic, but I definitely wanted them to enjoy sex. I wanted that feeling that you lose your mind a bit, like when sex makes you lose your mind and transforms time and makes everything else not important. That's what it can be, especially when you find out with someone you care about.

Your book caused a purchase frenzy which culminated in a six-figure deal in the US. USA What was it like to be a sensation before it was published?

I was very happy, but I think your brain is not made to deal with it. We really are not prepared to process it. What do I do with that? I think what it does is create a new space in your brain and it obviously gives you a lot of stimulation. It's a stimulation that you didn't think you could feel and it feels amazing. But then, you want more. This is nothing compared to what people have achieved in terms of success and fame, but I experimented a bit and thought, "Now I understand why some celebrities end so tragically." It's never enough. And then you start to define yourself for that and then you understand why Michael Jackson would have bothered because one year he received so many Grammys and the following year he didn't. That is the danger of allowing other people to value you. In a way, I'm still dealing with it and I think the best way to get out of it is to continue working.

Do you feel pressure for your next book?

Some, but I think writing is really the opposite of feeling all those things. Writing is connecting with other voices and connecting with the subconscious and drowning the external world. When I'm actually writing, I don't feel pressure, but sometimes I have that little voice that says, "Oh, but what will reviewers say about that?" that I never had before. But it is an incredible luxury to have that. This is going to sound strange, but I hope to disappoint people. What I am writing now is very different from Swimming in the dark, so I know that there will be readers who will be disappointed. That is your right. And again, that's a luxury, assuming people are interested in the next book.