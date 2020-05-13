Inspired by Adele's weight loss, Sharon Osbourne recalls her own struggle with obesity

Adele fans know this has been a great month for her. Earlier this month, Adele released a new photograph of herself in which she showed off her new, fit and healthy-looking body. The response to her dramatic transformation has been mixed, with some congratulating Adele and others just getting mad.

Page Six collected comments from Ozzy Osbourne's wife praising Adele for the massive weight loss she suffered over the past year.

Also, Sharon claims that overweight women are often quite unhappy with themselves, so she thinks Adele is probably in a much better place now.

The 67-year-old man said in The conversation This Tuesday that when women say they are happy with their bigger bodies, they are not convinced that this is true at all. Sharon claimed that her body was "very, very large,quot;, but she did not feel good about herself when she went to bed alone.

Sharon went on to say that she "fully understands Adele." Osbourne believes there must have been a day when the singer-songwriter simply made the decision that now was her time to lose weight and start a new life.

"It looks absolutely fantastic," added Osbourne. According to Sharon, Adele did it for no one but herself, and everyone should be much happier for her now. Interestingly, Sharon continued to tell a story about her own life, including how she only felt comfortable with other women of similar weight.

Sharon explained that when she was 100 pounds overweight, she was only comfortable with women who were the same overweight as her. He added: "I feel like we had something in common," but he never mentioned it to him.

Osbourne claimed that she liked being in that position because then she was not a threat to other women, and the men loved her much more because she was fun and cool. "She's good at laughing," Sharon said, referring to what men used to say about her.



