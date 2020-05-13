Inside the not-so-challenging romance of Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett

What is it like to go out? Johnny Bananas?!
Admit it, it's a question that many viewers of The challenge They have wondered as they watch the MTV veteran compete in more than a few seasons of the hit reality show.
But while fans may be used to seeing a super competitive, no-nonsense athlete on the small screen, a private gentleman is away from the cameras hoping to win over his girlfriend. Morgan WillettThe heart.
"It's a lot of fun because people always say, Estás You're dating Johnny Bananas!" And I'm of course, I'm dating John Devenanzio! "Morgan shared with E! News exclusively before celebrating his birthday today." It really does a good job of separating your TV character from your real life character. And although yes, he still jokes constantly (mainly on my behalf), he is a love and really affectionate. "
She added: "My favorite is when he wakes up, usually two hours before me. He always kisses me on the cheek and leaves the room so I can continue to sleep my beauty."
It's a side you probably won't see in the reality star currently competing in The challenge: total madness. But it is the reality for a private couple that continues to amaze fans.
Sparks first flew The challenge: the war of the worlds when Johnny competed with his rookie partner from Ex on the beach. While they were sent to the last two at the beginning of the season and eliminated, they surprised fans in the episode of the meeting when they raised some eyebrows.
Johnny said to the host Mike "the Miz,quot; Mizanin they were more than friends but less than lovers. Fast forward to today and yes, they have been going out and quarantined together.
"I was a little concerned about what quarantine would be like for us, but it has been absolutely great. With Johnny traveling so much for work, I can't see him for long periods of time before he takes off again, so I've loved being able to get through this time together, "Morgan shared with us as he recorded new episodes of his podcast Quarter Life Crisis with co-hosts Kaitlyn Herman and Amanda Kozimor-Perrin. "(Before quarantine) we took a camping trip to Joshua Tree, which was amazing to get away for a while and fun to vlog. My favorite memory was playing scrabble, making s & # 39; mores and accidentally hitting his drone out of the sky … we still laugh thinking about it. "
Closer to home, the couple cooks new recipes, has surveillance parties for The challenge and Johnny's new show Worst cooks in America. And yes, they even plant succulent gardens together.
"Morgan can attest to this. When he first met me, he said," You are not the one I expected to be on the show. "When I'm at home, when I'm not filming, I'm at home. I have my home where I grew up. I'm still incredibly close to my family, my sister, my mother. Having a very normal home life helps, but I also disconnect from reality television, "Johnny previously shared on Morgan's podcast. "When I'm out The challengeI'm not someone who wants to participate in drama all year because you need that break. "
In fact, you won't see this couple walking together on all the red carpets. Even her Instagram photos are limited. But each party is more than happy to support the other and bring out the best in each.
"Johnny is amazing when it comes to supporting me. Obviously, I'm his number one fan when it comes to all of his TV shows, but he's always taking care of me," Morgan shared. "You have received guests for my podcast, Quarter Life Crisis, and he has been before too. Johnny was also the one who gave me the idea to start my online training system and exercise app, Move Like Morgan! Although now I could be regretting that because I took over his house to film training. "
According to a recent podcast episode, Morgan is still trying to make her man see Bad Girls. But maybe it's the little things like cooking and drinking wine together that keep this couple connected no matter what challenge comes their way.
"I am a difficult person to go out because I have a crazy lifestyle. I have never been a person who plans. I am not a planner. I am a spontaneous person. I have to be because my life changes from one day to the next. Day," he shared Johnny in Quarter Life Crisis. "From the day I met her, she has always been able to hit and go with the flow."
So what are other pairs of The challenge doing? You may be surprised to discover the latest in our gallery below.
Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd
STATE: Co-parents
HISTORY: Although they had a brief romance in 2016 in Rivals IIIThe couple recently revealed that they have a daughter, Ryder.
"Cory is an amazing father," said Cheyenne. "We are so blessed to be raising mooch as parents together and I couldn't have asked for a better father for my princess. Our daughter is the better of the two."
However, Cory is known for his many connections throughout his Challenge career: Aneesa Ferriera, Jenny Delich, Lauren Ondersma, Kailah Casillas, Camila Nakagawaand more recently Alice Wright. Recently welcomed a boy with Taylor Selfridge.
Vevmo
Brad Fiorenza and Tori Hall
STATE: Divorced
HISTORY: After meeting during a season of the show (2008 The Gauntlet III) and to compete together, the couple married in 2010 and have two children together. But Tori and Brad broke up in 2017. After a long hiatus, Brad returned to compete in Season 31, connecting with Britni Thornton.
MTV
Tori Deal and Derrick Henry
STATE: Division
HISTORY: the You are the chosen one? Veterans entered the Dirty 30 I play together, with Tori quickly becoming one of the best rookies in the show's history. (Derrick? Not so much.) But at the meeting, it was revealed that Tori cheated on Derrick with his competitor Jordan Wiseley. They finally got engaged in August 2019!
MTV
Dario Medrano and Ashley Kelsey
STATE: Division
HISTORY: The duo met during 2017 The invasion of the champions (Dario was a rookie while Ashley was a champion) but he quietly separated. Ashley is now dating the Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
CT Tamburello and Diem Brown
HISTORY: CT and Diem provided the franchise with their most talked about romance. After meeting the The duel, the bad boy CT supported Diem as he dealt with the side effects of his chemotherapy. The couple dated for years (some of them tumultuous), appearing together on the show and competing as a team for Battle of exes II. Unfortunately, Diem's ovarian cancer returned and he had to leave the program, with CT by his side. Diem passed away in November 2014 at the age of 32.
CT posted a poignant tribute to Diem on his Instagram after his death, and wrote: "Our plan to be together forever has not changed … now it will only take a little longer. And I'm going to hold onto this ring for you. until we are together again. "
MTV
Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols
STATE: Committed!
HISTORY: After falling in love with each other in Exes IIJenna and Zach became a fan favorite duo … until it was revealed that he cheated on her when she called him while competing in Battle of the bloodlines, and he called her by the name of a different girl. Still, this pair could have a happy ending. In December 2019, they announced their commitment to E! News.
MTV
Veronica Portillo and Rachel Robinson
STATE: Division
HISTORY: Aneesa Ferreira dropped a bomb during a recent Challenge Season: Veronica dated her ex-girlfriend Rachel in secret for three years.
Veronica was not happy with Aneesa after the reveal, saying, "I honestly feel bad for Rachel for coming back years later and talking about it when I didn't talk when we are together, I feel like that's really disrespectful." I think Rachel would see it and say, 'What the hell?' "
MTV
Cara Maria Sorbello and Abram Boise
STATE: Division
HISTORY: The tumultuous couple dated and dated for six years after reuniting on the show. S-t hitting the fan during Battle of the bloodlines when Abram made a late entry into the game, after Cara had connected with a newbie, Thomas Buell. Death threats and a permanent division eventually followed. In the current season, Invasion, Cara Maria has connected with a newbie Kyle christie, from United Kingdom Geordie shore.
Laurel Stucky and Nicole Zanatta
STATE: Division
HISTORY: Lifetime fans were shocked when Laurel revealed that she was bisexual, dating after falling in love with Nicole in The invasion of the champions. Although they dated after the season ended, they split after six months.
MTV
Wes Bergmann and Johanna Botta
STATE: Division
HISTORY: After meeting for The Real World: Austin, the duo entered Fresh meat as a couple. After dating for two years, they canceled their engagement earlier The island, where he connected with Kenny Santucci. The three competed in The ruins, along with Wes's new girlfriend KellyAnne Judd (They finally separated). Clumsy!
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Danny Jamieson and Melinda Stolp
STATE: Divorced
HISTORY: After falling in love for The Real World: Austin, the couple competed in Fresh meat as an engaged couple before getting married and competing as a married couple in Gauntlet III. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2011 and continued to compete together in Battle of the seasons Next year.
Alex Wong / Getty Images
Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos
STATE: Married
HISTORY: After meeting in 1998 Rules of the road: All StarsThe couple is now married with eight children, and Duffy is now a congressman. Dream big kids.
MTV
Mark Long and Robin Hibbard
STATE: Division
HISTORY: Talk about a throwback! These ex Challenge competitors started dating during Battle of the sexes IIand they went on to compete together 10 years later in Battle of the ex after their tumultuous division.
The challenge: total madness airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV
