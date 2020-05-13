Inside the not-so-challenging romance of Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett

What is it like to go out? Johnny Bananas?!

Admit it, it's a question that many viewers of The challenge They have wondered as they watch the MTV veteran compete in more than a few seasons of the hit reality show.

But while fans may be used to seeing a super competitive, no-nonsense athlete on the small screen, a private gentleman is away from the cameras hoping to win over his girlfriend. Morgan WillettThe heart.

"It's a lot of fun because people always say, Estás You're dating Johnny Bananas!" And I'm of course, I'm dating John Devenanzio! "Morgan shared with E! News exclusively before celebrating his birthday today." It really does a good job of separating your TV character from your real life character. And although yes, he still jokes constantly (mainly on my behalf), he is a love and really affectionate. "

She added: "My favorite is when he wakes up, usually two hours before me. He always kisses me on the cheek and leaves the room so I can continue to sleep my beauty."