Inside photos from the last Rakul Preet Singh Filmfare shoot

%MINIFYHTML9a6dc73daddf7490cf3a4dbe831e59a716%
%MINIFYHTML9a6dc73daddf7490cf3a4dbe831e59a717%
Splashing a much-needed color, Rakul Preet Singh put on something
Contrasting shades for the last photo shoot with Filmfare. Exuding some
boho chic, Rakul sizzled in front of the bulbs like an ace
Photographer Taras Taraporvala captured this beautiful lady.
Designed by Aastha Sharma, Rakul, with his burgundy hair highlights,
Sexy, playful and vibrant, look at the inside photos of her
Contrasting shades for the last photo shoot with Filmfare. Exuding some
boho chic, Rakul sizzled in front of the bulbs like an ace
Photographer Taras Taraporvala captured this beautiful lady.
Designed by Aastha Sharma, Rakul, with his burgundy hair highlights,
printed outfits and that adorable face played in every catch in this
Photoshoot. Poles apart from the last time she played a cake
princess for a fashion shoot, Rakul let her hair down easily
for the camera.
Sexy, playful and vibrant, look at the inside photos of her
Photoshoot below.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh
%MINIFYHTML9a6dc73daddf7490cf3a4dbe831e59a718%
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh
Recommended for you
Loading the next article …
%MINIFYHTML9a6dc73daddf7490cf3a4dbe831e59a719%%MINIFYHTML9a6dc73daddf7490cf3a4dbe831e59a720%