Inde Navarrette will play Sarah Cushing in the CW series – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Inde NavarretteRoam darkly) is established as a regular series against Erik Valdez and Emmanuelle Chriqui in Superman and Lois, the direct drama from the CW series about the iconic DC couple, played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. Navarrette will play Sarah Cushing in the series The flash Executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV.

%MINIFYHTMLfad73b3dcd9f8bc2d2a84b0d7d8601be15%

Written by Helbing, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman and Lois It revolves around the world's most famous journalist of superheroes and comics as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

Sarah Cushing, from Navarrette, daughter of Kyle (Valdez) and Lana (Chriqui), is a very intelligent and great wild girl with some demons in her past who befriends the Kent, Jonathan and Jordan boys.

The series' regular cast also includes Wolé Parks.

Executive production assistant with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns through Berlanti Productions. The drama, which was scheduled to film the pilot episode during the regular pilot season before taking a break and resuming production on the remainder of its order of 13 episodes in the summer, will now go directly to series production after all pilot production was suspended during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLfad73b3dcd9f8bc2d2a84b0d7d8601be16%

Navarrette will soon be seen playing Estela De La Cruz, in praise of Netflix 13 reasons why, He returns for his fourth and final season in June. On the big screen, Navarrette was recently seen starring alongside Sienna Miller and Diego Luna in Roam darkly premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Navarrette also starred in the original Snapchat series. Denton mortality rate. She is represented by Fictious Management and the Mavrick Artists Agency.