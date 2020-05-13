In Italy, some fear that the virus is a way out of prison for gangsters

ROME – They were among the most vulnerable as the coronavirus roared across Italy: older or plagued by serious underlying medical conditions. A brush with the virus within the confines of the place where they woke up each morning could seriously threaten their lives.
They were also maximum-security inmates, international drug traffickers, and affiliates of Italy's organized crime gangs, including three who were serving time under a harsh isolation regime reserved for top mafia bosses.
So when it became known last week that 376 inmates had been transferred from their high-security prison cells to house arrest due to coronavirus concerns, and that hundreds more were trying to do the same, the reaction was almost immediate. Despite the fact that the coronavirus dominated the news cycle, the return home of convicted organized crime figures was front page news.
House arrests also revived the debate over Italy's chronic overcrowded penitentiaries, where more than 60,000 prisoners are detained in a system designed to hold 46,875, taxing their ability to meet basic needs like accommodation, medical care and rehabilitation programs.
The coronavirus crisis, and fear of possible outbreaks, brought the issue to the fore, especially after violent protests erupted in various prisons in early March.
Italy was the first country in Europe to fight the coronavirus, as well as one of the most affected, with more than 30,000 deaths and 220,000 infected. But the nation has also been in a decades-long battle against the mafia.
The coronavirus outbreak has forced the country to balance the rights of prisoners and the Constitutional right to health, for the individual and as a collective interest, with the fear that Italy would become more tolerant of a long-standing scourge.
The government was quick to make amends, as critics, including opposition lawmakers and even some members of the majority, said gangsters were using the greatest risk to their health due to the pandemic as a card to get out of the jail. They called for the resignation of the Minister of Justice and announced a motion of distrust towards him.
Several prosecutors warned that granting house arrest to certain mafia figures was unacceptable, even under the extraordinary circumstances of the devastating coronavirus outbreak.
The return of the gangsters to their homes, where it would be more difficult to control their communication with the outside world, would be taken as an indication that Italy was relaxing its fight against organized crime, prosecutors said.
"The mafia feeds on cartels," said Giancarlo Caselli, one of Italy's most famous anti-mafia prosecutors. Allowing a mob boss to return to their territory "sends a message of withdrawal, of weakness that the mob can exploit," he added.
To counteract overcrowding, the On March 16, the government approved a decree allowing authorities to place thousands of detainees who had less than 18 months to serve under house arrest, but only until June 30. Opponents of the measure denounced it as disguised forgiveness, but the approach was not unusual. Several other countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkey, along with some American states, have taken similar steps.
The increasing use of house arrest and other measures, including the postponement of new incarcerations, reduced the prison population to around 53,000, "still very high compared to actual capacity," said Franco Mirabelli, a Democratic Party senator and member of a parliament. Anti-Mafia Commission.
So far, policy appears to have decreased the risk of contagion in prisons. Only 137 inmates tested positive for coronavirus, two were hospitalized, and four died. Prison staff has also been affected, with 202 positive results.
But many inmates did not qualify for the March 16 measure, which excluded maximum security inmates and others. Instead, they were granted house arrest because their age (over 70) or their (poor) health left them especially vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.
"The situation in prisons has changed and puts more people at risk than ever before,quot;, Susanna Marietti, national coordinator of Antigone, an association that promotes prisoners' rights, said of authorities reviewing requests for house arrest.
Above all, thousands of inmates have been given house arrest, including hundreds who were under maximum security, but the outrage has been greatest by three men: Francesco Bonura, 78, a head of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra; Vincenzino Iannazzo, 65, a leader of ‘Ndrangheta from Calabria; and Pasquale Zagaria, 60, an outstanding member of the Neapolitan camorra.
All three were held in isolation under the relentless program called "41-bis,quot; until the coronavirus began to spread.
“If you are in 41 bis, you are isolated; you cannot get coronavirus because you are inaccessible; you have no contacts with your family, your lawyers; you live behind bulletproof glass; his health is absolutely safe, "said Lirio Abbate, an anti-mafia activist who writes for L’Espresso magazine, one of the publications that highlighted the use of house arrest. "We all have the right to health, but in these cases, there was no sense that there was a real risk,quot; in prison.
But others noted that each case had been evaluated by judicial or prison officials. This month, the government even approved a measure that makes house arrests for gangsters dependent on the approval of a mob prosecutor.
"The magistrates decide on a case-by-case basis," evaluating the views of the doctors, the inmates and other considerations, Ms. Marietti said. "Then they weigh two rights. On the one hand, the inmate's health; and on the other, the security of citizens. "
Mr. Mirabelli, the senator, said that the three mafia bosses had serious health problems. Mr. Bonura, who has less than a year to serve, was "very ill,quot;; Mr. Iannazzo had a tumor; and Mr. Zagaria has a heart condition.
"No one should think that they can take advantage of the coronavirus health emergency to get out of prison," Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said after a cabinet meeting on Saturday night.
Italian media reported Wednesday that judicial authorities had reversed the house arrest of at least one gangster, Antonino Sacco, who had been sent home due to coronavirus concerns, and that the cases of other gangsters were under review.
Not everyone has been allowed to go home. Last February, Raffaele Cutolo, 78, once the leader of the Nuova Camorra Organizzata, a Neapolitan gang, was hospitalized in Parma with pneumonia. Still, his lawyer, Gaetano Aufiero, said he was not optimistic because his client was a high-profile criminal.
"He is old, sick, and has a constitutional right to his health," he added. "In prison, he runs the risk of dying."
Franco Cataldo, who is now 84 years old, was among those under house arrest for health reasons. He is serving a life sentence for participating in the kidnapping of Giuseppe Di Matteo, the young son of a gangster who became a prosecution witness. The boy was killed 26 months later, in 1996, and his body was dissolved in acid.
Alfonso Sabella, the prosecutor handling the case, said the fact that he was unable to stop that murder still kept him awake at night, but understood why Mr. Cataldo, who has several illnesses, including cancer, came out of the jail.
"If our system cannot grant him his right to health, this man has the right to leave," said Sabella.