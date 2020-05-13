In Italy, some fear that the virus is a way out of prison for gangsters

“If you are in 41 bis, you are isolated; you cannot get coronavirus because you are inaccessible; you have no contacts with your family, your lawyers; you live behind bulletproof glass; his health is absolutely safe, "said Lirio Abbate, an anti-mafia activist who writes for L’Espresso magazine, one of the publications that highlighted the use of house arrest. "We all have the right to health, but in these cases, there was no sense that there was a real risk,quot; in prison.