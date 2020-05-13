In April, there was the largest increase in supermarket prices in almost 50 years.

Grocery prices showed their biggest monthly increase in nearly 50 years last month, led by rising meat and egg prices, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. USA

US consumers paid 4.3% more in April for meat, poultry, fish and eggs, 1.5% more for fruits and vegetables, and 2.9% more for cereals and bakery products, the Labor Department said. .

Overall, consumers paid 2.6% more in April for groceries, the largest one-month increase since February 1974.

The jump in food prices came in a month when more than 20 million Americans lost their jobs, leading one in five households to food insecurity.

The rise in food prices contrasts sharply with a broader decline in the basket of goods that constitutes the US consumer price index. The US, which fell .8% in April, the biggest single-month drop since 2008.

The increase in cereal and bakery products was the largest increase recorded in a single month, dating back to 1919, according to Geri Henchy, director of nutrition policy for the Food Research & Action Center, a nonprofit organization working for eradicate poverty-related hunger. and malnutrition.

She attributes the inflated prices to two things: a change in where consumers are buying their food and disruptions to the supply chain due to Covid-19 outbreaks at food production facilities, as well as the related slowdown with social distancing and refuge in place.

"It is a turning point for people who are already really struggling with resources." she said. “Their budgets are taxable and now they add increases in the price of food. There has been a huge increase in food insecurity, which is twice as bad for people of color and families with young children. People cannot continue with those reduced resources forever. "

Rises in home food prices typically lag behind those in restaurants and food service, according to David Henkes, chief director of food industry research firm Technomic. He says this was not the case this time due to the short-term shock to the supply chain caused by the massive closure of restaurants and food service companies, which reduced demand by 90%.

"I think this will probably continue for several months," says Henkes. "There are production problems in some parts of the food industry, and it is difficult to realign the supply chain overnight. At the same time, each of these manufacturers and distributors needs to figure out how to start serving restaurants and others. food service establishments as they come back online, all of which will impact supply, demand, and ultimately prices. "

Henchy's FRAC is asking management to almost double the SNAP minimum benefit from $ 16 to $ 30 per month and increase the maximum SNAP benefit by 15%. You are also asking for a suspension of all SNAP administrative rules that would weaken or end benefits.

