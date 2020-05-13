Iman's daughter pleads with people to stay home after the coronavirus kept them apart for six months.

WENN / Avalon

By posting a Mother's Day tribute to her supermodel mother, Alexandria & # 39; Lexi & # 39; Zahra Jones reveals that the two live on opposite coasts and that she misses her mother very much.

Up News Info –

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the supermodel Magnet and her teenage daughter to stay miles away for six months. In celebrating Mother's Day, Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones expressed her longing to see her 64-year-old mother again and urged others to seriously practice social distancing.

%MINIFYHTML6ee0ad1670e86f4c4a63d6d465a35ad717%

On Sunday, May 10, the daughter of David Bowie He shared a photo of his younger self sitting next to his mother. "Happy Mothers Day again, here is another time when I have a chikkken nugget," she wrote alongside the plugin. "Everyone, please stay inside. I haven't seen my mother in 6 months because we live on opposite coasts."

Then the 19-year-old pointed out that it is very difficult to leave New York City due to the COVID-19 crisis. "But I'm a girl and I miss her a lot," she continued admitting, before pleading with those who saw her post, "so please be a party nut this time so it won't take 2 f ** years to see her." she again thanks! "

%MINIFYHTML6ee0ad1670e86f4c4a63d6d465a35ad718%

<br />

Before that, Lexi took another old photo of her when she was a girl kissing Iman on the lips. Along with this image, he wrote a simple tribute to his mother: "Happy Mother's Day for my mother and for all mothers." On the same day, Iman herself wished others a happy Mother's Day by posting an Instagram message that said, "There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood."

<br />

Lexi is Iman's only daughter from her 24 years of marriage to Bowie, who died of cancer in 2016. The supermodel has another daughter named Zulekha from her previous marriage to basketball player Spencer Haywood.

Speaking about her relationship with Bowie in October 2018, Iman promised that she will never remarry. "The other day I mentioned my husband to someone and they said to me, 'You mean your late husband?' I said to him, 'No, he will always be my husband,'" she said. in an interview with the Net-A-Porter digital magazine PorterEdit.