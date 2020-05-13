I'm really obsessed that Lucy Hale is completely failing to bake banana bread

%MINIFYHTML438a51d1c2b1518538773067bf05afb716%
An antihero banana bread.
%MINIFYHTML438a51d1c2b1518538773067bf05afb717%
The rumors are true, we are here making banana bread.
Lucy was real and raw, just as her bread turned out to be.
Turns out, she's not that good at baking banana bread!
Everything sank into itself.
%MINIFYHTML438a51d1c2b1518538773067bf05afb718%
It was truly refreshing to see a famous person do something that wasn't perfect!
Even though she didn't end up with bread per se, she got banana porridge and it still looks good and I'd eat it.
She ended the video by telling us not to do whatever it is she did.
THANKS LUCY, FOR YOUR TRUTH AND HONESTY !!!!! Not everyone is Martha Stewart and that's OK!
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!