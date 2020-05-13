If you lived in Grand Junction, you could be working out in the gym.

%MINIFYHTMLecc39dc4529988ae83ece8b832f7aefd16%

As Front Range training warriors watch their limbs wilt and eagerly await the reopening of gyms, Mesa County gyms are back in business thanks to a variation of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment .

Members must wear masks while on the premises and occupancy is limited to maintain physical distance.

"On the first day, we only had two people who were a bit hesitant about the masks, but once we explained everything, they agreed," said Sabrina Suazo, director of operations for Crossroads Fitness in Grand Junction, which reopened on Sept. 6. may. “Everyone else since has been so grateful that we are open. They're like, "Thank you so much, I missed this place." They are really, really happy to be there. "

Cole Christensen, the owner of Mesa Fitness in Grand Junction, said attendance at his gym is about 30% of normal, which is actually convenient because the variation stipulates that clubs can only operate at 30% of their occupancy maximum as determined by the fire department. His club reopened on May 4.

Mesa County Variance “For fitness centers operating at thirty percent (30%) of the capacity of the fire code, sick employees should be excluded from the center and should be isolated for 7-10 days. Clients should be asked if they have symptoms of COVID-19 at the door and excluded from the gym if they have symptoms. Clients should be encouraged to wear a face covering both upon entering the facility and while in the facility, unless a face covering inhibits participants' ability to engage in physical activity. Given the many unknowns on how the SARS CoV-2 virus responsible for COVID-19 spreads, use of the equipment in the gym should be limited to not being closer than any other machine so that participants do not exercise side by side. other and smaller The use of poorly ventilated exercise rooms should be discouraged. Finally, employees must clean and disinfect shared equipment between customer uses. "

"The members couldn't be happier," said Christensen. "They are walking with big, bright smiles. Everyone is happy to go back to the gym."

Mesa is the only Colorado county that has received a variation for state gyms because it has a relatively low incidence of coronavirus. According to the variance terms, group exercises are not allowed. Pool areas and locker rooms must remain closed.

At Crossroads Fitness, that leaves the weight room, cardio room, and stretching room. The variation requires a six-foot physical distance, but Crossroads decided to do it at 10 feet as an added precaution. Front desk personnel take temperatures before they are allowed to exercise, another precaution the club is not required to take.

"We chose to do that because we know there are two symptoms to look for, fever and dry cough," Suazo said. (The CDC has recently updated its guidelines with other symptoms, such as chills.) "Knowing that fever is one of the things we can verify, just to make sure we keep our employees and members safe, we decided not to be negotiable."

Masks are required at all times. Check-in is done without touching by scanning the membership cards. Members are asked to clean equipment with disinfectant before and after use. Staff members perform thorough cleaning every hour, Suazo said, while other cleaners flock to the club throughout the day for additional cleaning. The club closes earlier than normal, so cleaning staff can completely disinfect the club after hours.

At Mesa Fitness, employees who are unable to work on their normal tasks, such as taking group exercise classes, remain employed and spend the entire work day cleaning.

"There is not a second of the day when there is no member of the mine clearance staff," Christensen said. "We also opened all doors, so we have removed all contact points," Christensen said. "We have added hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility and increased cleaning supplies. We require that masks be worn at all times, and we have a very strict responsibility that our members clean their equipment after each use.

"Generally, that's a policy that every gym has that doesn't always run. We take it very seriously. If we see someone not clean their equipment, we train them. We can clean as much as we want, but as soon as a member touches it, it must be cleaned again ”.

Christensen praised Governor Jared Polis and CDPHE for allowing the reopening of Mesa County gyms.

"Gyms are concentrated in the world of entertainment: bars, restaurants, cinemas, etc.," said Christensen. “If you think about it, the people most at risk are the people with underlying health conditions. I have never seen the fitness industry as part of the problem, but as part of the solution. It's really nice to be open, to keep people healthy and to train, and to help combat COVID-19. "

