"I couldn't sit down, I couldn't bear,quot;: a 54-year-old man recovers after fighting COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Anyone who saw John Stokes in mid-April probably would not have predicted that he would walk two miles today.

"I barely rolled over in bed, I couldn't sit up, I couldn't stand up," he said.

It was April 12 and Stokes had just come out of a fan after 12 days. He was first admitted to the University of Minnesota and then transferred to Bethesda Hospital as soon as he was stable enough to make the trip by ambulance.

He has now been at his home in Woodbury for three weeks.

"I feel almost normal," he said. "I don't have the resistance, a little weaker than before, but every day I wake up feeling better."

Stokes is 54 years old. He is an active father who has spent years training baseball and hockey. Before COVID-19, he was busy traveling for work in medical sales. In addition to a mild case of hypertension, he had no underlying conditions that put him at risk for complications with COVID-19.

It is not an unusual patient passing through the intensive care unit of Bethesda Hospital at this time.

"People's response varies greatly," said Dr. Susan Kline, one of Stokes' doctors and an infectious disease professor at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine.

Dr. Kline says Stokes' recovery was likely aided by his age. He was also part of a trial in which he was given the drug Remdesivir. Dr. Kline said preliminary studies have shown that the drug can shorten stays in the ventilator.

After leaving the ventilator, Stokes remained in the hospital for another 10 days. There he worked with a team of occupational therapists to regain his strength.

"As he went along, he would share his story with me, so I would help him dig up those pieces," said Wayne Zerr, an occupational therapist at M Health Fairview. "You could see it bloom and shine, it was an emotional moment for both of us."

Stokes said he does not remember anything about his time in the ICU. He was surprised to learn later that Senator Bernie Sanders had dropped out of the presidential race and his friends had brought Easter baskets for their children. He said the experience was much harder for his family.

"We came to FaceTime with him, but it was really different not to take his hand and tell him it would be fine," said his wife Tammy.

Stokes may have contracted the virus while traveling for work in March. No one in his family showed symptoms, but everyone thinks they have been exposed.

Everyone is grateful for the medical staff from the University of Minnesota and Bethesda. They are also grateful for the community of friends, family, and neighbors who showed up to help.

And when they did, everyone was reminded not to underestimate John Stokes.

"They said there is no way you can do that," he said. "I said well, we are doing it."

