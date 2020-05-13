Hundreds of COVID-19 antibody tests with flood market of questionable precision – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – While medical experts have been saying that people should not waste their money on COVID-19 antibody tests currently on the market, KPIX 5 found that discouragement does not stop many who still want to get tested. proof.

"I have to say this is not good news. So my heart sank a little bit," Lan Vu said. When he discovered that he had been exposed to COVID-19 on a business trip in early March, he immediately suspended his import business from fans.

"I came back and had a swab test, and it was positive," said Vu.

Then he got curious: Could the positive swab mean he had COVID-19 antibodies?

So when Quest Diagnostics launched its new direct-to-consumer antibody testing service a few weeks ago, it was one of the first to enroll. Indeed, that test was also positive.

"I hope that eventually the government will change its approach and perhaps issue it as an immunity card, so that people who have immunity can go back to work," Vu said.

As KPIX 5 first reported, just three weeks ago there was only one laboratory in the entire Bay Area that offered antibody testing. Now the market has exploded. Businesses advertise across the Internet. Some even have discounted sales.

KPIX 5 reporter Maria Medina decided to test one, paying $ 120 to get a COVID-19 antibody test, also through Quest Diagnostics. She was able to book an appointment at the Quest lab near her.

The test is a blood draw, supposedly more accurate than a finger prick. Quest Diagnostics uses tests authorized for emergency use by the Federal Drug Administration that are among the 11 that the FDA has approved so far.

There are hundreds of other tests on the market that are not licensed, although the FDA still allows them to be sold.

"Right now there are over 200 different antibody tests, more than we have for any other infectious disease," said UC Berkeley assistant professor of bioengineering Patrick Hsu, one of more than 50 scientists working at COVID . 19 Test project.

"One of the things we can do in our study is to analyze individual blood samples, both positive and negative, all of these tests against each other, face to face, right, in this baking, systematically." Hsu said.

Using blood samples taken long before the outbreak that are expected to be negative and samples taken from patients considered positive for swab tests, the researchers put ten antibody tests "to test,quot; to see what they could detect.

Tests on negative blood samples had mixed results, leading to many false positives. Only one test called Sure Biotech was accurate 100 percent of the time. A test called Anhui Deep Blue identified only 84 percent of negative blood samples as negative. The other 16 percent falsely identified it as positive.

"Some exceeded 10 percent, and some even exceeded 15 percent false positives, right? So it really wouldn't be an acceptable performance," said Hsu.

With positive blood samples, the researchers detected antibodies 90 percent or more of the time, three weeks or more after the onset of symptoms. But that doesn't take into account if you were exposed just before the test.

"These tests are the most sensitive three weeks or more after the onset of the disease," Hsu explained. "So it is also important to understand that if you have a negative antibody test, it does not necessarily mean that you have not been exposed to the virus." It could have happened in the last three weeks, potentially. "

Hsu offered a word of warning to people like Lan Vu who tested positive.

"What it doesn't tell you is that you have protective immunity against the virus. There is likely to be some correlation between the two, but we cannot draw that conclusion, "said Hsu.

Vu says his behavior has not changed. He still practices social distancing and wears a mask. But he has more hope of returning to his fan import business. And he has plans to donate his convalescent plasma.

"If I could help someone, that would make me happy," said Vu.

KPIX 5 contacted Anhui Deep Blue, a China-based company, for its response to poor test results, but has so far received no response.

Maria Medina is still waiting for the results of her tests, which generally take 3-4 days. She says there were a lot of people in the waiting room when she came in to get tested in the Quest Diagnostics lab. They told him that his business is booming.