Hulu’s nto Into The Dark ’sets cast for July installment of Horror series – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu In the dark He has set the cast for his next Independence Day-themed installment and has persevered through COVID-19 to finish the July episode of the Blumhouse horror anthology.

Barry WatsonThe loudest voice), Sonita Henry (Krypton), Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III (Black Lightning), Lilli Birdsell (Doom patrol), Kate Cobb (Scandal), Ezra Buzzington (Crossbones) and Joshua Burge (The reborn) star in the episode, which airs on July 17 on the streamer.

The episode, written by speechwriter-turned-writer Alston Ramsay and directed by Julius Ramsay, who has directed episodes of The Walking Dead and The purge, its titled The current occupant.

Trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward, the episode follows a memoryless man who comes to believe that he is the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. As the crushing forces of asylum souls press on him, he struggles to preserve his sanity and escape so that he can return to power.

Blumhouse / Hulu



The current occupant it's 22North Dakota franchise installment, which takes a different theme related to a holiday that month and turns it into a feature film episode. It is produced by Blumhouse Television.

This episode had to face the COVID-19 production shutdown. Blumhouse managed to finish production and the post team has been working with director Ramsay to edit the film remotely.

