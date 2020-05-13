Howard Stern: Trump hates his own supporters!

Howard Stern claims he's not the only one who hates Trump supporters, says President Donald Trump does, too.

"One thing that Donald loves celebrities, he loves celebrities," Stern said on his SiriusXM show. "He loves it. He loves being in the mix."

Stern also says that Trump's famous friends have mostly turned their backs on him since he became president, but he believes that if he tried, Trump could get his old life back.

But as for his supporters?

"The weird thing about all of this is the people Trump despises the most, loves him the most. The people who vote for Trump for the most part, he wouldn't even let them into a hotel. He would feel disgusted. For them. Go to Mar-a "Lake, see if there are people who look like you. I'm talking to you in the audience."

He continued: "I don't hate Donald. I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence."