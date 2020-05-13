Howard Stern: Trump hates his own supporters!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Howard Stern claims he's not the only one who hates Trump supporters, says President Donald Trump does, too.

"One thing that Donald loves celebrities, he loves celebrities," Stern said on his SiriusXM show. "He loves it. He loves being in the mix."

Stern also says that Trump's famous friends have mostly turned their backs on him since he became president, but he believes that if he tried, Trump could get his old life back.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here